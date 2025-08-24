Princess Leonor (19) and her sister do something that moves half of Spain

All eyes are once again on Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. According to reports, the sisters, aged 18 and 19 respectively, have made an unexpected decision that has surely moved half of Spain.

On July 3, the future queen met in Gijón with her Elcano classmates to complete her naval training. This stage ended on July 13 at the port of Marín, Pontevedra.

However, this wasn't the only reunion that took place that day. Infanta Sofía didn't hesitate to travel there to spend a few days with her beloved sister.

Two weeks later, the daughters of the monarchs met again in Marín during an important event: the second-class midshipman appointment of the future queen. At that time, she also received the Grand Cross of Naval Merit.

From that moment on, after fulfilling her responsibilities within the institution, Princess Leonor officially began her summer break, first in Marivent and then in Greece. This year, the monarchs have chosen this country for their private vacation.

However, due to the terrible wildfires in our country, the Spanish royal family has been forced to cancel their trip and return quickly to Spain.

Nevertheless, this hasn't prevented Princess Leonor and her sister Sofía from spending time together before resuming their respective responsibilities.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía have organized a private plan before returning to their responsibilities

As has been reported, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía have decided to spend a few days together, alone, before separating again for academic and official reasons. As expected, this gesture has stirred tenderness and admiration in much of Spanish society.

The heir to the throne, aged 19, has had an especially intense year due to her military training. Meanwhile, Sofía, who is 18, is about to begin a new university stage abroad.

For this reason, before their paths separate again for a few months, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía have chosen to organize a sisters' plan. The young women have decided to disconnect from the institutional agenda to focus exclusively on themselves.

This private plan will allow them to further strengthen their sibling bond, far from the media pressure that always accompanies all members of the Spanish royal family.

Although no specific details have been revealed about the chosen location, it is known to be an intimate and discreet space. The priority is to keep both of their privacy and allow them to enjoy some very special days without interruptions.

Nevertheless, after enjoying these days of disconnection, Princess Leonor and her sister will resume their respective responsibilities. Meanwhile, on September 1, the future queen of Spain will join the General Air Academy, a center located in the town of San Javier, Murcia.

Meanwhile, Infanta Sofía will move to Lisbon to begin her studies at Forward College, a private institution affiliated with the University of London. There, she will study political science and international relations.