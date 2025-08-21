Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert announce something important about their future

Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert have announced relevant news related to children, which has caused great expectation. This announcement, far from being a simple gesture, reflects a deep commitment by the couple to social causes that affect childhood. Their motivation comes from a personal experience that deeply marked the princess.

Specifically, the couple have created the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, an institution dedicated to the protection and well-being of children, especially on issues related to water safety. Charlene, who was an Olympic swimmer, was inspired by a family tragedy that marked her life, the death by drowning of her young cousin Richard. This personal experience motivated her to turn a painful loss into a mission to save lives.

| Europa Press

The princess has stated in Ouest-France that learning to swim should be considered an essential right for all children. According to Charlene, "the cost should never be an obstacle to acquiring a life-saving skill," emphasizing the importance of accessible and universal swimming. This vision has driven the foundation's three main programs: Learn to Swim, Water Safety, and Sport and Education.

Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert strengthen their commitment to water safety

The foundation's work has been remarkable, helping more than one million people in more than 43 countries. In addition to teaching swimming, the foundation promotes drowning prevention and encourages sporting values among children. The princess has highlighted that, although Monaco has excellent facilities and supervision in its aquatic areas, prevention is crucial everywhere.

The Prince's Palace reported that in Monaco, swimming lessons are prioritized from nursery school to ensure children's safety in the water. This commitment is also reflected in events such as the Annual Water Safety Day, held at Larvotto Beach. Back then, the princess participated actively alongside young students.

A cause with personal roots

Finally, Charlene Wittstock's personal story adds special value to this cause. Her career as a swimmer and her commitment to water safety are linked to her relationship with Prince Albert, whom she became engaged to after meeting at a sporting competition. The foundation reflects her social commitment and honors her cousin's memory by protecting future generations.

In addition, the princess has shown great concern about the alarming increase in drowning accidents during recent summers, especially in Europe. In France alone, 193 people died from drowning between June and July, which underscores the urgency of education and prevention. This reality further reinforces the importance and reach of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which works to save lives through education and awareness.