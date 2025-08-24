Kate Middleton (Princess of Wales) gives news that disappoints her entire family

The spotlight is once again on Kate Middleton, all because of the latest and controversial personal decision she has made. She has already shared her stance publicly and, without a doubt, she has managed to disappoint several members of her family.

The relationship between the Princess of Wales and her in-laws, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was never particularly good. However, there was a specific moment that marked a turning point in their bond.

It was in January 2020 when Harry and Meghan announced, through a statement published on social media, their desire to step down from all their duties as senior members of the royal family.

However, it was not until January 18 when their departure from the institution became official, a decision that began to be implemented on March 31 of that same year. Since then, they both have lived with their children in the United States and away from the British Crown.

As expected, this move did not sit well with Kate Middleton and Prince William. In fact, they even called this decision a "betrayal". Nevertheless, this story became even more complicated when Harry and Meghan decided to break their silence.

In recent years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given an interview to Oprah Winfrey, released a docuseries, and published Spare, Harry's memoir. In all these appearances, the couple have brought up several episodes related to the Windsor family.

Now, in an attempt to restore the relationship with members of the British royal family, Harry has taken several steps forward. Among them is inviting his father, his brother, and Kate Middleton to the next edition of the Invictus Games. This is an invitation the Princess of Wales has already declined.

Kate Middleton declines Prince Harry's invitation

Kate Middleton has made a decision that has caused some surprise and disappointment within the British royal family. In the midst of rumors of reconciliation between Prince Harry and Charles III, the future queen consort has announced that she will not take part in one of the most desired events of the year.

The event in question is the Invictus Games, a sporting event organized by Harry that, as every year, will feature the presence of several public figures. Without a doubt, this occasion could have been the perfect setting for a historic rapprochement, but everything suggests that, in the end, this will not happen.

As has emerged, Prince Harry plans to personally invite his older brother, William, as a gesture of goodwill. He is doing all this to try to solve their differences after years of tension and public estrangement.

However, Kate Middleton's refusal has put a damper on expectations of a more united family image. According to several sources, the Princess of Wales has made it clear that, if she accepts the invitation, she doesn't mind if her husband attends the event.

Nevertheless, she also would have made it clear that he will have to go alone, without her or their children, thus breaking the idea of a joint presence. Meanwhile, Charles III, aware of the media impact that his daughter-in-law's absence could have, would have advised her to attend as a sign of support for the institution.

Despite this, everything suggests that Kate Middleton has kept firm in her refusal, causing great concern within the close circle of the British Crown.

Sources from the British royalty claim that the princess is going through a time when she prefers to prioritize her private life. Although she understands the importance that the Invictus Games have for Harry and for the image of the royal family, she doesn't wish to get involved.