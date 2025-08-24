King Felipe takes a step that puts Queen Sofía at the center of controversy

All alarms are going off again around the Spanish Royal Family after the latest and unexpected move made by King Felipe has come to light. This decision not only directly affects Queen Sofía, but also puts her at the center of controversy.

Mallorca has been the meeting place for the Royal Family of our country during summer vacations for decades. However, this tradition seems to be coming to an end. Over the years, as Leonor and Sofía have become more independent, this custom has been losing strength.

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, for many years, Queen Letizia has been pushing to spend less and less time in Marivent. So much so that, as of today, the only one who shows real enthusiasm for visiting the island is King Felipe.

Just like his father, the monarch feels a great passion for sailing. So much so that, year after year, we can see him competing with the rest of his teammates in this nautical sport.

Another person who still enjoys her summers in Mallorca is Queen Sofía. It is no secret to anyone the deep bond she keeps with this island. However, this year, her summer break has been affected by her sister Irene's concerning health condition.

However, despite how much Felipe enjoys his stay in Marivent, everything suggests that his visits there are about to come to an end.

According to several media outlets, everything suggests that the monarch is willing to allow vacations to take place somewhere other than Mallorca. This news has set off all the alarms, since, if so, this decision will leave Queen Sofía even more alone.

King Felipe makes an important decision that could harm his mother, Queen Sofía

With Mallorca's extreme heat, which barely lets up outside of air conditioning, Queen Letizia and her daughters are eager to trade the island for a cooler destination.

However, despite the lack of enthusiasm shown by Felipe's wife and daughters, it doesn't seem that the Royal Family will completely forgo Marivent. While Queen Sofía continues to travel to Mallorca every summer, the rest will keep accompanying her.

However, if that is not the case, King Felipe will keep traveling to the island to compete in the regatta that bears his name, whether with the Aifos or a different boat.

In any case, there is no doubt that the golden era of the Borbóns in Palma seems to be gradually fading away. Proof of this is that, for years, the infantas Elena and Cristina have preferred to spend their summers in Sotogrande.

On the other hand, some insist that Queen Letizia is the one pulling the strings to "get rid" of Marivent, but nothing could be further from the truth. Monarquía confidencial has stated that Leonor and Sofía are the most interested in "breaking with Marivent." Instead, they have proposed other regions of the country, such as Galicia or Cantabria.

This information has been supported by journalist Pilar Eyre. This well-known expert on the Royal Family claims that King Felipe's daughters are "bored of Marivent". So much so that they prefer to spend their free time in a place with more activities and fewer institutional obligations.

Moreover, both mentioned destinations have historical ties with the Borbóns. Between 1913 and 1930, Alfonso XIII and Victoria Eugenia chose Santander for their summer vacations. There, every year, they stayed at the Palacio de la Magdalena, which could now once again serve as a royal residence.

On the other hand, the Galician alternative has a drawback. Sanxenxo has become a regular refuge for Juan Carlos I, which could hinder summer coexistence. Although the issue has lost media impact, the filter that prevents meetings between the emeritus and his granddaughter Leonor is still in place.