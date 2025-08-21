Prince William sets off alarms at Kensington Palace: 'It will happen this year'

Prince William has once again captured media attention following an announcement that has set off alarms at Kensington Palace. His words have sparked intense speculation about a major change in the royal family's life. This message has made it clear that a highly significant event is approaching for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Sources close to the Palace have confirmed that William and his family are planning to move, generating debate about their future in London. The news, reported by several media outlets, confirms that Forest Lodge will be the new home of the Prince and Princess of Wales. This decision marks an important step in reorganizing their family life and their official residences.

| Europa Press

Kensington Palace has been clear in stating that the move "will happen this year." This official confirmation has caused concern, especially because William and Kate have expressed their refusal to settle in Buckingham Palace. According to the information, the family will permanently settle in Forest Lodge, a mansion on the royal Windsor estate.

Kensington Palace, spokesperson for a decisive change in the heir's life

This move raises questions about the future of Buckingham Palace, which is currently undergoing renovation. This iconic building, located in the heart of London, has been the official residence of the British monarch since 1837. In addition, Buckingham is an essential institutional symbol, the site of official ceremonies, and an emblematic place for public greetings from its famous balcony.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

British royalty expert Richard Fitzwilliams has described the situation as potentially problematic. Fitzwilliams has warned that "it would be a catastrophe if Buckingham were set aside" and that the physical distance of future monarchs could affect public support. He has also highlighted that the palace is an important tourist destination, with half a million (500,000) visitors every summer.

The future of Buckingham in doubt after Prince William's decision

Meanwhile, King Charles III doesn't currently reside in Buckingham due to the renovations, although he plans to return when they are finished, in 2027. However, his delicate health condition, due to a cancer whose nature has not been revealed, could alter those plans. In the meantime, the monarch lives in Clarence House, where he has devoted efforts to his gardens and ecological projects.

The move to Forest Lodge reinforces the Prince and Princess of Wales's decision to raise their children in a more intimate environment suited to their needs. However, the debate about the future of Buckingham remains open and experts insist that it must continue to be the core of the monarchy, no matter who resides in it.