Gary Goldsmith's confession, Kate Middleton's controversial uncle: 'She has been...'

As of today, Kate Middleton is already fully recovered from her cancer. However, days after her diagnosis was confirmed, when she was still dealing with this battle, her controversial uncle Gary Goldsmith broke his silence on television. That was when he revealed what the Princess of Wales "has been" like.

It was on March 22, 2024, when, after several false reports, the wife of Prince William confirmed the origin of her illness through an official video. As expected, this news had a major impact worldwide.

However, despite the discretion with which Kate Middleton has handled this matter, only seven days later Gary Goldsmith, Carole Middleton's brother, gave an interview. He did so on the Spanish program ¡De Viernes!.

During his appearance, the controversial uncle of the Princess of Wales recounted, among other things, how he found out about his niece's illness. He also spoke openly about Kate's current condition and how those around her are handling it: "She has been honest."

In the interview he gave on March 29, 2024, Gary Goldsmith stated that he found out about Kate Middleton's illness one hour before it became public.

In that regard, he also acknowledged that he couldn't speak directly with his niece, but he did have the chance to keep in constant communication with his sister Carole. This way, he had the opportunity to know what the Princess of Wales's real condition was.

Meanwhile, Gary Goldsmith also wanted to comment on the way Kensington has managed this very delicate episode. "Everything has been handled wonderfully and she has been honest," said Kate Middleton's controversial uncle firmly.

Likewise, he expressed confidence in the Princess's recovery: "It seems preventive and that she's healing." However, he didn't hesitate to put an end to all the rumors that circulated for months regarding his niece's condition.

At that time, there was even talk, among other things, of Kate Middleton's alleged death, supposed mistreatment, or an out-of-wedlock pregnancy. Gossip that, according to him, could have caused great pain within the Royal Family: "I find it hard to believe all those messages and conspiracy theories haven't affected them."

Although he didn't keep in frequent contact with his niece, he assured that her character is still very similar to what it was in her childhood. "Kate is very much like the girl I saw grow up... She's fun and cheerful. She always tried to be the best at everything," he said proudly.

Meanwhile, Gary Goldsmith also highlighted Kate Middleton's conciliatory ability within the family sphere. "Whenever there were disputes in the family, she acted as Kofi Annan," he went on to say.

Finally, he didn't want to end his appearance without first recalling how he found out about Prince William and his niece's relationship. "I was in a meeting and my sister wrote to tell me that Kate was dating him. At first, I didn't believe it."

In addition, regarding his first meeting with the heir, Gary Goldsmith described it as a very close experience: "He was charming and was just another one of us during that family dinner."