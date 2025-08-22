The document about Queen Letizia that has left King Felipe speechless

Queen Letizia becomes one of the main protagonists of the day after an important and revealing document has come to light. This report has surely left King Felipe speechless.

As every year, Vanitatis magazine has published, in collaboration with the consulting firm IMOP Insights, the fifth Borbón report. This document offers a current view of the bond that Spaniards keep with this country's monarchy.

| Europa Press

The study shows a clear trend: the institution has regained part of the recognition lost over the past decade. This resurgence is supported by a new axis of legitimacy represented by two female figures: Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor.

Meanwhile, King Felipe has obtained 43.7% favorable opinions, compared to 21.1% rejection. However, neutrality stands at 35.2%, which shows respect for the Crown, although with emotional reservations.

Queen Letizia becomes one of the most highly regarded figures within the Spanish Crown

The most notable chapter of the report focuses on the assessment of Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor, data that have undoubtedly left King Felipe speechless. Both have established themselves as the main symbolic assets of the Spanish monarchy.

Meanwhile, the monarch achieves for the first time over 60% favorable opinions. This record makes her the most highly regarded figure in the royal family, even among openly republican sectors. Her sober and professional style has contributed to this result.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

In addition, her discreet profile, her commitment to an independent agenda, and her distance from the classic consort model seem to be key to her positive reception. These traits have allowed Queen Letizia to build her own identity within the institution.

In turn, the Princess of Asturias also strengthens her role within the Crown. Her positive assessment is growing even among groups that are usually critical, as she projects a fresh and modern image that connects with diverse audiences.

Her academic background, her increasing presence at official events, and her firm yet reserved character have been key to reaching out to the public. These elements reinforce her role as a cross-cutting figure and, in this sense, she is emerging as key to the institution's long-term continuity.

The popularity of the monarchy has grown after King Felipe's arrival to the throne

In recent years, the popularity of the Spanish monarchy had been decreasing considerably and progressively. This trend reached its peak in 2014, when all the scandals related to the hidden fortune and the excesses of Juan Carlos I came to light.

| TV3

However, for the first time since this report has existed, more than 36% of those surveyed consider that the institution is now much more solid than in 2014. In fact, the perception of weakness drops to 38%, while the group that sees it as an element of stability grows (33.2%).

Among the most highly valued achievements of King Felipe VI's reign, citizens mainly mention the recovery of institutional prestige (19.4%), transparency (17.2%), and professionalism (13.8%). These attributes are even appreciated by left-wing voters and young people.

Another notable aspect is the increase in those who perceive greater closeness from the monarch. This percentage has risen from 3.9% in 2024 to 9% in 2025. This is a change that strengthens the connection between King Felipe and the public.

During this survey, a social profile analysis was also carried out. It took into account factors such as gender, age, place of residence, or political beliefs.