King Frederik and Mary of Denmark issue a statement about their family's future

In the middle of summer, when most institutions reduce their activity, something unexpected is happening behind the walls of the Danish palaces. While the rest of the country disconnects and enjoys vacations, the Danish Royal House has chosen to make a move.

Kings Frederik and Mary have started a discreet but significant renewal in the team that works with them every day. No, this isn't about an institutional position or a signing for the official agenda. This time, the vacancy has to do with the day-to-day life of the palace.

| Europa Press

King Frederik and Mary of Denmark

A few weeks ago, the institution published a job offer to hire a new cleaning assistant. Although it may seem like a minor position, the conditions, context, and expectations make it a very unique opportunity.

The selected person will work mainly in two iconic locations. These are Amalienborg Palace, the official residence of the monarchs in the center of Copenhagen, and the Fredensborg Chancellery.

| Europa Press

This won't be their only destination. According to the announcement, it will also be necessary to provide service in other rural properties during certain stays. The tasks are varied:

General cleaning, room preparation, small assistance functions, wardrobe organization, and even direct attention to guests. Among them are usually ambassadors, dignitaries, and international leaders.

The workweek is 37 hours (37 horas) and includes time for meals. The usual schedule is Monday to Friday, although some flexibility is required. Occasionally, shifts on weekends or holidays may be needed, especially if there are official visits.

Regarding economic conditions, the salary is regulated by the collective agreement between the Ministry of Finance and public employee organizations. It starts at 162.75 Danish kroner per hour—about 22 euros—which equals about 3,224 euros per month.

This figure may increase depending on the candidate's experience. In addition, the position includes extra benefits such as health insurance, life insurance, and access to physiotherapy and massage treatments. This is an extra designed for those who perform physical tasks constantly.

To apply for the position, it is necessary to have a type B driver's license and, preferably, your own vehicle. Experience in cleaning, the ability to keep a high standard of quality, and a good eye for detail are also valued.

| Europa Press

The curious requirements Frederik and Mary of Denmark ask for

However, what is truly striking is the personal approach conveyed by the announcement. The royal family is looking for someone with a positive attitude, who is responsible and able to function in an ever-changing environment.

In fact, the ad begins with a direct question. "Do you dream of working in a historic environment, where quality and a high professional level are prioritized? We're looking for a committed and qualified cleaning assistant."

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

The most unexpected detail is that the job title includes a word rarely seen in this type of employment: "Happy." This choice is not accidental. Life in the palace requires adapting to unforeseen events, changes of plans, and unconventional rhythms.

That's why, beyond the résumé, what the kings seem to value is the spirit with which one faces that reality. An open, flexible, and positive disposition that fits with the dynamic—and sometimes unpredictable—life inside the palace.