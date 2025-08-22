Buckingham Palace addresses the rumors and urgently confirms the news about King Charles III

Buckingham Palace has had to react quickly to the comments that had been circulating for weeks. Rumors about King Charles III have intensified in recent days and the institution has had no choice but to step forward. The statement arrived urgently and has meant a confirmation that many had desired.

The British Royal Family has acknowledged that both Charles III and Queen Camilla have received numerous criticisms for their lifestyle. While the monarch publicly defended a policy of austerity, his personal behavior has conveyed a very different image. Buckingham has admitted the mistake and has announced that, from now on, the royals will be more discreet in their daily lives.

| Europa Press

This acknowledgment has not gone unnoticed by public opinion, which had long been pointing out an obvious inconsistency. On one hand, Charles III has promoted sustainability and moderation in official spending, but on the other, he has been seen enjoying luxuries that contrast with his message. That contradiction has ended up eroding his popularity at an especially delicate moment for the Crown.

King Charles III chooses discretion this summer

As an immediate example, the Palace has confirmed that the rest of the royals' vacation will take place at Balmoral or in a strictly private manner. No flashy trips or public getaways that could be interpreted as excesses. With this gesture, the institution aims to ease the tension and show a more genuine commitment to the sobriety they advocate.

The criticism has been especially directed at Camilla, whose lifestyle has caused headlines in the British and foreign press. The queen consort, known for her taste for certain comforts, has come under scrutiny from analysts and the public. Buckingham, aware of this, has explicitly included Camilla in this shift toward discretion.

Buckingham Palace tries to stop the drop in support for King Charles III

The communication strategy seeks to stop a drop in support that, according to recent polls, has accelerated in recent months. The king, who ascended the throne after the death of Elizabeth II, hasn't managed to consolidate the unanimous support his mother had. That's why every misstep, no matter how small, becomes a reason for debate and criticism.

For now, Buckingham's message has served to calm, at least in part, the speculation that had been running rampant. However, the challenge for Charles III isn't limited to a statement, but he will have to prove with actions that his private life doesn't contradict his public message. It will be in that balance where the new British monarch will stake much of his legitimacy.