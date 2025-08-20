Robles (Minister of Defense) points to Princess Leonor and confesses: 'Everything is...'

Defense Minister Margarita Robles has broken her silence through a new interview to speak openly about Princess Leonor. "Everything is ready," the Valladolid politician has confessed.

It was last July 13 when, after seven months of training, the future queen ended her time aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano. This military stage concluded with her arrival at the port of Marín, Pontevedra.

| Europa Press

However, it wasn't until three days later that Leonor received her second-class midshipman commission and the Grand Cross of Naval Merit. This ceremony took place at the Marín Naval Academy and was presided over by her father, King Felipe VI.

Now, after months of effort and dedication, the young woman is enjoying a summer break. A vacation that both she and her family have had to interrupt due to the devastating wildfires threatening our country.

| Europa Press

Nevertheless, it won't be until two weeks from now that Princess Leonor resumes her military training. As has been confirmed, on September 1, the future queen of Spain will join the General Air Academy, a center located in the town of San Javier, Murcia.

While waiting for this important day to arrive, Minister Margarita Robles has broken her silence to point out Felipe and Letizia's eldest daughter to the media. "Everything is ready to welcome her," she stated in an interview with Agencia EFE.

Margarita Robles speaks out about Princess Leonor's new military stage: "Everything is ready"

This Thursday, August 21, Defense Minister Margarita Robles is scheduled to travel to San Javier to visit the General Air Academy. This is the center where, in two weeks, Princess Leonor will settle in to continue her military training.

| Europa Press

However, a few hours before heading to Murcia, the Defense Minister granted a new interview to EFE. In it, she revealed that at these facilities, "everything is ready to welcome her."

Additionally, Margarita Robles has taken the opportunity to highlight the importance of Princess Leonor's time at the Zaragoza Military Academy and the Marín Naval Academy (Pontevedra). Both institutions have been key in the military training process of the heir to the throne.

According to Margarita Robles, Leonor "has worked, has made an effort like the rest of her classmates, embracing the values of the Armed Forces." Among them, she mentioned commitment, dedication, and devotion. These are principles that, she assures, the princess has fully internalized during this period.

Starting September 1, Princess Leonor will begin the final phase of her military training, and she will do so at the General Air Academy. This center will become the third and final stop in her journey through the Armed Forces.