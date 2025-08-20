Darren McGrady, the chef who served Kate Middleton, breaks his silence: 'She can't…'

Kate Middleton is not only one of the most admired figures in England, but also one of the most beloved faces of the royal family. Her approachability, impeccable style, and commitment to social causes have earned her the public's affection.

However, behind her seemingly idyllic life, there are very strict rules. These rules not only affect major events or official acts, but also regulate the most everyday aspects of her daily life.

Kate Middleton's former chef has broken his silence

One of the most curious rules was revealed by Darren McGrady, who was the chef for the British royal family for more than 15 years. According to what he explained in an interview, one of the dietary rules imposed by Queen Elizabeth II deeply shaped the palace menus.

In particular, one restriction stands out for how specific it is. "Kate Middleton can't eat potatoes, rice, or pasta for dinner," at least during official dinners.

McGrady explained that the queen had a strong preference for light dinners, based on lean proteins and vegetables, avoiding carbohydrates. This choice not only influenced her own plate, but ended up being imposed as a general rule during official events.

As part of the family, Kate had to adapt to this habit. This way, she can't enjoy these foods in formal contexts, no matter how common they may seem to the rest of us.

Kate Middleton's surprising restrictions

This can be especially tough considering that Kate is a pasta lover. In fact, she has a very special memory tied to this dish. During her university years, she lived through a story that marked the beginning of her relationship with William.

He was the one who decided to win her over by cooking her his signature recipe: spaghetti bolognese. An intimate, simple gesture far from royal protocols, but with great emotional significance.

Although she can't have that kind of dish at official dinners today, that memory remains alive as part of her personal story. A recipe that represents much more than a meal: the origin of a relationship that would change her life forever.

Life within the royal family has its privileges, but it also demands sacrifices. Rules as specific as not being able to have potatoes, rice, or pasta for dinner show that even the most prominent members of the monarchy must give up small pleasures.

So behind the glamour and royal discipline, there are also everyday stories. Stories like Kate's, who fell in love with a plate of bolognese and still remembers the flavors that marked the beginning of her love story.