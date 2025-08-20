Maximum happiness: Pablo Urdangarin and Johanna Zott confirm the news with a kiss

After some time away from the media spotlight, Pablo Urdangarin and Johanna Zott have once again drawn all eyes after sharing a new and passionate kiss in public. This display of affection has allowed the young couple to confirm the best possible news.

There is no doubt that, even though we are still in the final stretch of summer vacation, Pablo has decided to fully focus on his promising sports career.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

So much so that, while his parents spent a few days in Bidart with their son Juan, making sure to avoid each other at all times, Pablo Urdangarin has started his second season as a player for Fraikin BM Granollers with great energy.

This Tuesday, August 19, Johanna Zott's current boyfriend became a key piece in his team's victory at the Granollers International City Trophy. The Catalan team defeated the French club Chebourg in a highly intense match, which ended with a very close score: 35 to 34.

| Instagram, @BMGranollers

This time, Pablo Urdangarin's commitment, leadership skills, and goals proved to be decisive in this first title of the season. So much so that, once again, the son of the former Dukes of Palma showed why he is considered one of the breakout players in Liga Asobal.

However, one of the moments that drew the most attention during this sports day was the romantic and passionate kiss shared by Johanna Zott and the athlete. This display of affection was the perfect ending to Fraikin BM Granollers's first match.

Although he is usually accompanied by a family member, This time, Pablo Urdangarin's parents were not in the stands to cheer for their son. However, the young man had the support of someone very special to him: his girlfriend, Johanna Zott.

| Europa Press

Even though the young woman arrived a bit late due to previous commitments, her presence was visible in the arena. So much so that, as usual, as soon as she arrived, she joined Granollers's fans to enthusiastically cheer for the players in the final minutes of the match.

After the final whistle, Pablo Urdangarin celebrated the victory and the conquest of the Granollers City Trophy with great enthusiasm. The player didn't hesitate for a second to approach Johanna Zott and share a romantic kiss, a gesture that showed the connection between them.

These displays of affection were repeated several times before leaving the venue. In the end, the couple chose to leave the arena separately, but they made it clear that their relationship is going through its best moment after two years together.

At the wheel of his car, Pablo Urdangarin had no problem greeting the press with a smile and a friendly gesture. However, he preferred not to comment on the news that several members of his family have recently been involved in.