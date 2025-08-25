Princess Leonor (19) makes an emotional decision with her grandfather, Jesús Ortiz

Princess Leonor once again becomes the center of attention after the latest and emotional decision she has made with her grandfather, Jesús Ortiz, has come to light. This information has emerged just a few days before this 19-year-old young woman begins the new chapter of her life.

On August 31, the heir to the throne will travel to the San Javier Air Base in Murcia to begin the final phase of her military training. This new challenge will officially begin on September 1.

| Europa Press

There, after attending the General Military Academy of the Army and the Naval Military School of Marín, Princess Leonor will join the rest of the students at the General Air Academy.

However, days before starting this new training phase, the firstborn of King Felipe and Queen Letizia has made an emotional decision: to say goodbye to her grandfather, Jesús Ortiz.

| Europa Press

Many have interpreted this information as yet another sign of maturity and sensitivity from the heir to the throne. At 19 years old, Princess Leonor already faces a schedule full of official commitments, although this hasn't stopped her from tending to her personal bonds.

Princess Leonor doesn't want to leave for Murcia without first saying goodbye to her grandfather, Jesús Ortiz

Princess Leonor, one of the most followed and highly regarded figures within the Spanish Crown, has once again made headlines after performing a new gesture full of emotion.

According to recent reports, the future queen of our country doesn't want to begin her new chapter in Murcia without first saying goodbye to her maternal grandfather, Jesús Ortiz. With this gesture, the heir shows that, despite her institutional obligations, she keeps her bond with her loved ones very much alive.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

So far, no further details about this meeting have emerged. However, everything suggests that it will be an intimate gathering where she will have the opportunity to spend time with one of the most important people in her life.

Nevertheless, although Princess Leonor will be away from Jesús Ortiz and the rest of her family for months, this time she will have the support of someone very special. As everyone knows, her grandmother Paloma Rocasolano has lived for years in the province of Murcia.

This geographical closeness will be key for grandmother and granddaughter to share more time together during this new phase. This is a privilege the 19-year-old hasn't had during her first two years of military training.