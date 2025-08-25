Eva Sannum, King Felipe's ex, has already confirmed the suspicions about Meghan Markle

Eva Sannum, who was Felipe VI's partner, has surprised everyone with statements that confirm what many suspected about Meghan Markle. The Norwegian former model, known for her discretion, has broken her silence to talk about her experience as someone close to the monarchy. She did so without mincing words, in an interview that has had a major impact both in Norway and Spain.

Sannum has put into words something that had been suspected, which is that she has felt very identified with Meghan Markle. According to what she herself has said, she completely understands the process that Prince Harry's wife has gone through since she joined the British royal family. She has acknowledged that her own experience has more similarities with Meghan's than people might imagine.

| Mediaset

It was in an interview with Aftenposten where Eva explained why she has felt this connection with Markle. She has confessed that, after hearing Meghan's account of her life in the British royal house, she couldn't help but remember her own past. "Coming from something completely different, becoming part of such a special family... As many have pointed out, maybe Harry should've informed her about that," she admitted.

The origin of the unexpected connection between Felipe's ex-partner and Meghan Markle

We have to go back more than two decades to understand where this empathy comes from. It was in the 1990s when it became known that the then Prince of Asturias was in a romantic relationship with Eva Sannum. In August 2001, they attended Prince Haakon's wedding together, but the relationship ended shortly after and without an official statement.

| Twitter, @Srtacotilleo

During all these years, Sannum has kept a strict silence about that chapter of her life. She has stated on more than one occasion that she has avoided talking about the past to avoid fueling rumors or being continually associated with the king. "It may seem a bit arrogant, but I don't want anyone to think I talk about my past because I miss being the center of attention," she declared.

Eva Sannum's complicated entry into the royal family and its reflection in Meghan Markle

However, her entry into the public sphere wasn't easy. Despite being an independent woman, her relationship with Felipe was poorly received. The emeritus kings didn't look favorably on the young Norwegian, something that ended up weighing more than many imagined. Today, Eva acknowledges that this left a mark on her and that, like Meghan, she felt her identity was pushed into the background.

She has also revealed that she received million-euro offers to talk about her story with Felipe, but she always turned them down. Her stance has been consistent: she hasn't wanted to profit from something that, while it was part of her life, has never defined who she is. Even so, she acknowledges that this experience has shaped the way she sees certain situations, and that's why her words about Meghan come from a deeply similar personal experience.