Cristiano Ronaldo's photo with the prince of Jordan confirms the rumors

Days after confirming his engagement to Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the center of attention. All this comes after a photo of him with the prince of Jordan started circulating on social media, an image that has confirmed all the rumors.

It was last May 27 when this renowned Portuguese footballer managed to shake up social media by announcing his departure from Al Nassr. "This chapter is over. The story? It's still being written, thank you all," he wrote in that post.

| Instagram, @cristiano

Since then, rumors about what Cristiano Ronaldo's next destination will be have continued to grow stronger. However, his choice is still unknown, although there are four destinations that have become the favorites in all the betting: Al-Hilal, Rayados de Monterrey, MLS, or Sporting CP.

Now, while everyone waits to find out what the footballer's decision will be, an unexpected photo has just come to light that has left more than one person speechless. In it, we can see the future husband of Georgina Rodríguez posing with the crown prince of Jordan during an important official event.

| Europa Press

An image that confirms what many already suspected: despite his personal decision, Cristiano Ronaldo keeps a close relationship with several figures of Middle Eastern royalty.

A photo of Cristiano Ronaldo with the prince of Jordan at an important sports event comes to light

Just a few hours ago, journalist José Moreno shared with all his followers on X new information related to the current Al-Nassr player, Cristiano Ronaldo. In his first post, the reporter confirmed the following:

"Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan attended, along with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, the closing ceremony of the E-Sports World Cup."

However, it was not until the second post in his X thread that José Moreno revealed Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at that sports event. His attendance exposed the closeness the athlete keeps with these Middle Eastern royalty figures.

"There, both crown princes met with various personalities, including the Al-Nassr F.C. player, Cristiano Ronaldo," the journalist added.