Princess Leonor (19) makes a decision after discovering Jaime Anglada's condition

Hours after the current and delicate condition of Jaime Anglada was confirmed, the important decision that Princess Leonor has made regarding the matter has come to light. This information has surely managed to shock more than one person.

Currently, the Mallorcan singer remains admitted to the ICU at Son Espases University Hospital after suffering a serious hit-and-run. This incident occurred during the early hours of last Friday, August 8, when he was riding his motorcycle through the streets of Palma.

As was reported that day, the incident took place at around 1:30 a.m. on Joan Miró Street. The driver involved fled the scene, leaving the musician badly injured on the public road. However, thanks to the cooperation of witnesses who provided the license plate, the Local Police managed to arrest him hours later.

According to the medical report, the injuries suffered by Princess Leonor's close friend and his family are extremely serious. Jaime Anglada has fractures in his hip, jaw, and ribs, as well as a severe traumatic brain injury. He has also had to undergo spleen removal.

At this time, the musician remains in an induced coma and under constant supervision by the medical team. The specialists believe that the next few days will be crucial for assessing his recovery.

Now, with this issue resonating more strongly than ever, all eyes are on Princess Leonor and the rest of the royal family. According to Monarquía Confidencial, the king and queen and their two daughters have chosen to extend their private vacation despite the delicate condition of the Mallorcan singer.

Nevertheless, despite this family decision, the future 19-year-old queen has made an important decision. The young monarch is closely monitoring Jaime Anglada's condition and is following his progress carefully.

Princess Leonor makes a decision related to Jaime Anglada

After the details about Jaime Anglada's accident became known, speculation began about the possible return of Princess Leonor and the rest of the royal family to Mallorca.

However, just a few hours ago, the aforementioned media outlet confirmed that they have decided to extend their private vacation. This summer period, they are spending in Greece, specifically on the island of Spetses.

Nevertheless, both Princess Leonor and her parents and her sister Sofía have made an important decision: to closely monitor Jaime Anglada's condition and his progress. All of this, despite having agreed to extend their stay in Greece.

Furthermore, if their responsibilities allow, it is possible that the future queen will briefly return to Mallorca. She will do so with her parents when the artist leaves the ICU and is transferred to a regular hospital room.

All of this depends on whether Princess Leonor has started the new stage of her military training. It has already been confirmed that the future queen of Spain will join the General Air Academy in San Javier next Monday, September 1. If her visit is not possible, her intention is to keep in contact with Jaime Anglada's family and with her parents to closely follow his progress.

This gesture has not surprised anyone, since both the monarchs and their daughters keep a close relationship with the musician and the rest of his family. So much so that Princess Leonor and her sister, Infanta Sofía, are close friends with Anglada's children.