Prince Harry: he issues a statement from Montecito (California) that no one expected

Prince Harry has surprised everyone with statements made from his residence in Montecito, California, breaking the media silence of recent weeks. It is not common for King Charles III's youngest son to issue an official statement, but this time, the message concerns his professional life. What was announced directly affects one of his most followed projects internationally.

In a statement that has captured the attention of the British and American press, Harry has confirmed together with Meghan Markle the continuation of their collaboration with Netflix. The statement comes after months of rumors about the possible end of their agreement with the platform. This renewal not only clears up any doubts but also strengthens their presence in the entertainment industry, where they have focused on projects with a strong personal component.

The text, released by the couple through their production company Archewell Productions, has detailed that they will keep creating content for the platform under the As Ever brand. According to what they have stated, the goal is to expand their work to different genres, keeping their personal touch and global vision. "We feel inspired by our partners to create committed content of all genres that resonates globally," Meghan said.

The statement that no one expected at this moment

The statement is significant, since the partnership with Netflix has been one of the main sources of income for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they left their royal duties. Although the amount of the new agreement has not been released, the international press suggests that the figure could once again be around $100 million, as in 2022. This amount, together with their ability to generate media attention, ensures that they will keep making headlines.

Among the confirmed projects, the continuation of the series With Love, Meghan stands out, which will have a second season and a Christmas special. This lifestyle-focused format has been one of the most talked about since its premiere and has sparked both praise and criticism. Even so, the platform has chosen to keep it in its catalog, convinced of its potential to attract subscribers.

Sources close to the negotiation, cited by Hello, have explained that this contract includes a different agreement. This means Netflix will have priority to acquire any proposal developed by Harry and Meghan, although the couple will be able to offer their ideas to other production companies if the platform is not interested. This detail gives them greater creative freedom and room to maneuver.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media strategy remains intact

The collaboration between both parties began with the docuseries Harry & Meghan, which broke audience records worldwide upon its release. That work offered an intimate look at their life in the United States, including their departure from the royal family and the tensions with the crown. Afterwards, they served as executive producers of Live To Lead, focused on leaders and social activists.

With this new agreement, Harry and Meghan show that their strategy to project their image through major platforms remains strong. From Montecito, they have made it clear that they want to keep their voice in the international arena and that they will keep focusing on content that, in addition to entertaining, conveys their unique vision of the world.