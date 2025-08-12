England points to Infanta Sofía and leaks the exclusive the Royal Household didn't want to see

Just a few days ago, King Felipe VI (57 years old) and Queen Letizia (52 years old) began their private vacation. They haven't wanted to reveal the destination because they've sought to disconnect from everything related to the public sphere. However, now a media outlet from the English press has leaked information that Casa Real didn't expect to see about Infanta Sofía's getaway: her destination.

However, the mystery didn't last long because the route of the official plane revealed the whereabouts. The aircraft landed in Athens and the Spanish royal family traveled to Greece. They didn't travel alone because it has become known that they've stayed at a residence belonging to other members of European royalty.

These vacations have turned out to be bittersweet. The delicate situation of Irene of Greece has worried the royals. For this reason, Queen Sofía only went to Mallorca for the traditional Marivent reception.

Sofía is enjoying a few days with her family

On top of this, there was a new blow last Friday: Jaime Anglada, a close friend of Felipe VI, suffered a serious accident. He remains in the ICU. Two circumstances have overshadowed the royal rest.

Despite everything, Felipe and Letizia have tried to disconnect and have used these days to recharge their energy. The September schedule looks intense. Princess Leonor is about to finish her military training and Infanta Sofía is about to begin her university studies in Lisbon.

This summer has had a special meaning. In just two weeks, the royals have once again been left alone in Zarzuela. Alone without their daughters, although the palace remains inhabited.

The plan seemed clear. Enjoy Greece and visit one of its paradisiacal islands. However, it wasn't the Spanish press that revealed more details.

Nobody at Casa Real expected the information England leaked about Sofía

It was the British press that got the exclusive. The outlet People indicated that the quartet may have stayed at a residence belonging to King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. A private and very exclusive mansion, and it's not the first time the Spanish family has chosen this place.

Casa Real hasn't been able to stop the leak. England has revealed where Infanta Sofía is spending part of her vacation. This revelation has broken the usual secrecy.

The trip, which was meant to be discreet, has ended up under the international spotlight. Thus, the summer of the royals and their daughters has been marked by an unexpected exclusive.