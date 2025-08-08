King Felipe, affected: his friend Jaime Anglada in the hospital for a serious reason

Just a few hours ago, all alarms were raised around King Felipe after it was confirmed that his friend, the Mallorcan singer Jaime Anglada, had been admitted to the hospital. This situation has undoubtedly left the monarch truly affected.

According to reports, the artist was seriously injured after suffering an accident during the early hours of Friday, August 8, while he was riding his motorcycle through Palma.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the driver of the vehicle that struck Jaime Anglada left the scene without helping him. However, he was later located and arrested by officers from the National Police.

The accident took place around 1:30 a.m. on Joan Miró Avenue, near Cala Major. At that time, King Felipe's friend was riding a Vespa, wearing a Jet-type helmet, while a young man about 20 years old was driving a car in the opposite direction on the same road.

However, at a certain moment, the car made a U-turn in a prohibited area, at which point it crashed directly into singer Jaime Anglada's motorcycle.

Due to the violent impact, King Felipe's friend was thrown off, hitting his head on the asphalt and remaining seriously injured on the road. However, instead of stopping to help him, the young man immediately fled the scene.

Several witnesses to the accident alerted emergency services. This quick intervention allowed several Local Police patrols and medical teams to arrive at the scene within minutes.

While health professionals attended to Jaime Anglada, the officers launched a search operation for the driver involved. They carried out this task based on the descriptions provided by those present.

The operation was solved quickly, as just a few minutes later, the young man involved in the accident with King Felipe's friend was located and arrested.

After stabilizing the musician at the scene of the incident, the medical staff urgently transported him by ambulance to Son Espases Hospital. He was admitted there in very serious condition.

Meanwhile, the Local Police took charge of the investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident and determine possible criminal responsibilities.

During the operation, a tow truck was required to remove the damaged motorcycle. In addition, a team of Emaya workers cleaned the road, removing debris and fragments caused by the collision.