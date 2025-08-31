Paloma Rocasolano and Jesús Ortiz reach an agreement that benefits the royal family

Despite their efforts to remain in a discreet background, Paloma Rocasolano and Jesús Ortiz have once again become the center of attention. All this comes after the agreement they reached some time ago for the benefit of the Spanish Royal Family has come to light.

It's no secret to anyone that Queen Letizia's parents have had no relationship for years. This situation originated in their painful divorce, which took place in 1999.

| GTRES, Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Since then, the relationship between Paloma Rocasolano and Jesús Ortiz has been extremely cold and distant. Proof of this is all the times they've avoided sharing space during some of the family celebrations they've attended.

The same thing happened at Infanta Sofía's confirmation. That day, several media outlets claimed that they sat at different tables during the dinner afterward, thus avoiding having to interact at that celebration.

| Europa Press

However, despite their differences, everything suggests that Paloma Rocasolano and Jesús Ortiz may have reached what could be described as a "peace pact." They would have reached this agreement in order to avoid unnecessary conflicts that could affect the Spanish Royal Family.

Paloma Rocasolano and Jesús Ortiz sign a truce for the good of the Spanish Royal Family

Although the tensions between them haven't disappeared, both Paloma Rocasolano and Jesús Ortiz have decided to publicly moderate their attitudes so they don't harm their daughter and their two granddaughters.

Essentially, according to several media outlets, they've chosen not to speak ill of each other in public. The common goal seems to be to avoid any controversy that could reflect negatively on Queen Letizia and, by extension, the Crown.

| Casa Real

Meanwhile, both keep an excellent relationship with Felipe VI, a detail that has been key to facilitating this rapprochement. In addition, in their role as grandparents of Princess Leonor, they agree that keeping a family environment is vital for the future heir.

Close sources have stated that, concerned about her complicated family environment, it was Queen Letizia who asked her parents to end their personal war. Faced with this situation, Paloma Rocasolano and Jesús Ortiz decided to set aside their differences to support her during a difficult time.

However, although this isn't a renewed friendship, this gesture has marked a turning point within the Royal Family. Their more respectful and diplomatic coexistence at family and official events has helped reduce the tension within Zarzuela.