They reveal what Prince George (12) did right after losing Queen Elizabeth II

Prince George, the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has experienced a significant change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. At 12 years old, the young heir has begun to undergo a transformation that few expected. However, what he actually did right after the passing of his great-grandmother has been kept secret until now.

Only with the passage of time has it become known how George has started to become aware of the importance of his legacy and what it means to be a future king. During his early years, his life was far removed from royal responsibilities, but Elizabeth II's passing marked a turning point. It was at that moment that the young prince began to understand the weight of the crown he will have to bear one day.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig has pointed out that Elizabeth II's death caused a radical change in George's life. At 9 years old, the prince began to take part in official events and to prepare, alongside his father William, for his future as monarch. This transition has been carefully guided so that the child can take on his role without losing his childhood.

Prince George faces his first steps toward the family legacy

One of the most significant moments for George was his participation as a page at his grandfather King Charles III's coronation. This experience gave him a real and close look at what awaits him, as well as confirming his destiny as a future king, as Koenig has stated to Us Weekly. The ceremony helped the prince understand, in a concrete way, the magnitude of his responsibility.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson has also highlighted that George's preparation has been gradual so as not to overwhelm him emotionally. Playing that role at the coronation gave him a real sense of greatness and of what his future entails. According to Jobson, it was a key moment for the child to internalize his destiny without fear or pressure.

After Elizabeth II, Prince George begins to take on his royal destiny

Since then, George has increased his presence at public events alongside his parents, gradually receiving the lessons needed to become monarch. Despite everything, he is still a child passionate about sports and school, although now he lives with a greater awareness of the legacy he will have to continue.

Thus, Elizabeth II's death not only marked the end of an era, but also the beginning of Prince George's path within the British monarchy. The revelation of what he did right after that loss clearly shows how he has begun to take on his destiny with a surprising maturity for his young age.