Carole Redgrave, Prince Louis's nanny, shakes up Kensington Palace: 'She's a...'

There has been a great stir inside Kensington Palace after Carole Redgrave, Prince Louis's nanny, broke her silence to make a new and unexpected confession. This professional has had no qualms about revealing what the youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales is like.

Throughout history, there has always been great secrecy surrounding all members of the British royal family. However, in recent times, a series of leaks to the press have left more than one person speechless.

Now it is Carole Redgrave's turn, former nanny of George, Louis, and Charlotte. After leaving the staff of the Prince and Princess of Wales, she didn't think twice about sharing her experience with The Sun.

Among other things, she has revealed the routines the little ones follow at bedtime. She has also had no qualms about making an important revelation about Prince Louis: "He is a very polite and playful child."

Nanny Carole Redgrave makes a confession about Prince Louis

Carole Redgrave has explained that she had the mission of organizing the children's domestic life. From playtime to bath time, everything was under her supervision. She was also in charge of selecting the stories they would read before going to sleep.

"You get to know them in those quiet hours of the night, that's when they're most relaxed. That's also when you see how realistic they are," she said before highlighting that all three, but especially Prince Louis, are "polite, playful, and full of personality."

Meanwhile, Carole Redgrave has stated that "we always kept a family structure." The routine followed a specific order: "A warm bath, quiet games, stories, and then bed."

"It was designed to help them relax slowly. The routine was always the same, no matter what had happened during the day," added Prince Louis's nanny. However, she has also made it clear that all of this was "non-negotiable."

After this confession, Carole Redgrave focused on the products she used when cleaning Prince Louis and his siblings. As she stated, the Prince and Princess of Wales only wanted their children to use the most natural hygiene products possible:

"We never used harsh products or anything with strong fragrances. Their skincare routines were really simple, very natural, and without chemicals or complications. Just warm water, a soft cloth, and vegetable soap."

Another basic rule revolved around the use of electronic devices, which was completely forbidden. "There was no time to watch screens at night because it was about slowing down," Carole Redgrave confirmed to the aforementioned British outlet.

On the contrary, the three little ones got used to spending their time on other activities. "George liked to build with blocks after his bath, while Charlotte preferred to read and Louis often snuggled with a stuffed animal."

Finally, Carole Redgrave highlighted that "about an hour before turning off the lights," both Louis and his two siblings "had a cup of warm milk, never cold." "Sometimes, a slice of banana or half a rice cake," she added.