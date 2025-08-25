It's now official: Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, caught in action

Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, become two of the day's protagonists after it was officially confirmed what their latest move has been. Just a few hours ago, both were photographed by paparazzi in a completely unexpected place.

Since summer vacation began, there have been several rumors that have surfaced regarding various members of the British royal family. Among other things, it had been confirmed that this year the Prince and Princess of Wales didn't plan to spend part of their summer break at Balmoral.

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, several people had claimed that Kate Middleton and the rest of her family intended to spend less time at this historic palace. However, judging by the latest photos that have come to light, nothing could be further from the truth.

Despite all the rumors that have circulated over the past few weeks, the future queen consort and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, have been photographed traveling to Balmoral. They made the trip with the rest of their family.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and the rest of their family are caught near Balmoral

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princes George, Charlotte and Louis, headed to Balmoral to spend a few days with the monarchs before resuming their duties. They made the trip after their private getaway to Greece last July, which Camilla also attended.

It was last August 18 when King Charles III and his wife moved to the Scottish castle. However, it wasn't until this Sunday, August 24, that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were seen attending the religious service held at Crathie Kirk church.

As has been reported, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and the rest of their family went by car to this religious temple located very close to Balmoral. Once there, they met with the sovereigns.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, as well as Princess Anne, who recently celebrated her 75th birthday, also joined the gathering.

There's no doubt that Balmoral, the castle bought in 1852 by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria, has great symbolic value for the Windsors. Today, this place serves as a summer residence where family members enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle.

There, according to reports, Philip of Edinburgh used to entertain his guests by preparing barbecues, while Queen Elizabeth II took care of household chores such as washing the dishes.