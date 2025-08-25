The important step taken by Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló after welcoming their new baby

Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló have taken a very important step in their family life after the recent arrival of their second child. The couple have experienced significant changes that reflect the new stage they're living after expanding their family. This move goes beyond parenthood and brings with it momentous decisions that will shape their near future.

The birth of Miquel on August 7 has filled Rafa and Xisca's home with joy, almost three years after the arrival of Rafael, their first child. The baby's arrival has brought renewed happiness for the couple and has marked the beginning of a new family stage. This special moment has led Nadal and Xisca to plan the next steps in their life together.

| Europa Press

In a recent interview, Rafa Nadal said that, together with his wife, they've made the decision to move to a new house to better adjust to their current life. This new home is located in Porto Cristo, Manacor, in Mallorca, a place very dear to the tennis player. The decision to change residence comes from the search for an environment that allows them to enjoy this family stage more fully.

The arrival of their second child prompts Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló to take a new direction in their life in Mallorca

The house they've invested time and effort in has been under construction for years and was designed by Mallorcan architect Tomeu Esteva. With an area of 16,145 sq. ft. (1,500 m²) and located on a plot of 75,347 sq. ft. (7,000 m²), the mansion features stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. This setting offers a perfect balance between privacy and natural beauty.

Amenities include a pool with sea views, gym, spa, a dock for the yacht, and even a helipad. In addition, the property is close to Rafa Nadal Academy, the sports center the tennis player founded in 2016, which helps him balance his personal and professional life. Without a doubt, it's a place designed for rest and enjoyment.

Away from tennis, Rafa builds a different life with Xisca and their children

Rafa Nadal has admitted he feels at peace with his new stage, far from the demands of professional tennis. After announcing his retirement last November, he's enjoying his time as a full-time father and new hobbies like soccer. The former world number one has expressed that he's in the process of discovering which direction he wants to take in this new phase of his life.

With this important change, Rafa and Xisca are shaping a future full of calm and opportunities. The arrival of Miquel has been just the beginning of this stage of renewal, where family and personal well-being are at the center. Mallorca will continue to witness the life and growth of this beloved and admired family.