King Felipe and Queen Letizia, very worried, make a last-minute decision

As of today, singer Jaime Anglada remains in the ICU at Son Espases University Hospital after suffering a serious accident. This incident occurred in the early hours of last Friday, August 8, while he was riding his motorcycle through the streets of Palma.

As was reported that day, the accident took place around 1:30 a.m. on Joan Miró Street, and the driver involved fled the scene. Hours later, local police officers managed to arrest him thanks to the help of witnesses who provided the vehicle's license plate number.

Now, the injuries suffered by King Felipe and Queen Letizia's close friend are very serious. According to the medical report, the artist has fractures in his hip, jaw, and ribs, as well as a severe traumatic brain injury and removal of the spleen.

At this time, Anglada is in an induced coma and under constant medical supervision. In addition, the coming days will be crucial for assessing his progress.

In the days that followed, there has been speculation about the possibility that Felipe and Letizia might cancel their private vacation to be by their friend's side during these difficult times.

However, according to several media outlets, the monarchs have ultimately chosen not to travel to Mallorca to visit their friend, Jaime Anglada. Meanwhile, they are in constant contact with the family as they await any updates.

The musician's closest circle has requested respect and discretion in light of the large number of messages of support they are receiving. Even though they are receiving a great deal of affection, they prefer to handle this delicate matter with complete discretion.

Among the artist's friends is King Felipe, with whom he has had a very close relationship for years. In fact, the monarch attended his concert at the Real Club Náutico de Palma last August 1. It is also known that his daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, have a good relationship with Anglada's children, Jaime and Julia.

This tragic accident occurred just a few days after the royal family began their private vacation, which suggests that they might be outside Spain or even outside Europe.

This would explain the decision made by King Felipe and Queen Letizia not to go to the hospital in Palma, where singer Jaime Anglada is being treated. Many have interpreted this as a positive sign, since if the artist's condition were extremely serious, they would have interrupted their summer break.

Even so, it has become known that Felipe and Letizia are closely following the musician's health status. In addition, they have sent a specific request to his family: to keep them informed of any change, no matter how small.