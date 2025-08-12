Grant Harrold, from Buckingham Palace, admits the rumor about Prince William

Grant Harrold, former butler at Buckingham Palace, has broken his silence to confirm one of the most talked-about rumors about Prince William. This information will surely leave more than one person speechless.

Since Charles III ascended to the British throne on September 8, 2022, his niece Beatrice of York has been gaining prominence within the royal family. All this, even though her father, Prince Andrew, remains completely sidelined due to the constant scandals related to Jeffrey Epstein.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Her growing presence at official events and the trust the monarch has placed in her led many to believe that in a few years she would become a key figure for the crown. However, nothing could be further from the truth.

Grant Harrold, a former butler at Buckingham Palace, has broken his silence to firmly rule out this possibility. According to him, it is very unlikely that she will reach a higher status during her cousin Prince William's reign.

Grant Harrold reveals the decision Prince William has made regarding his cousin, Princess Beatrice

Although some observers believed that Princess Beatrice would become part of the most relevant core of the British royalty, Grant Harrold has pointed out that this will never happen.

According to his testimony, Beatrice has encountered an insurmountable obstacle within the institution: her cousin William. This wall, as the former Buckingham butler has pointed out, would prevent her from taking on a role with greater responsibilities within the Royal House.

| YouTube, @TheRoyalButler

Grant Harrold has stated that Princess Beatrice is highly regarded among family members, especially by King Charles and Queen Camilla. Both are very fond of her and appreciate that she is often willing to help. However, her future within the institution, according to him, would already be defined.

Although she doesn't serve as a full-time active member, Princess Beatrice has increased her official duties over the years. All this despite her own work responsibilities at the technology company Afiniti.

Her ability to balance her royal commitments with her professional activity has led experts to describe her as a "secret weapon." Nevertheless, Grant Harrold believes that Prince William will not grant her a higher-ranking position for two main reasons:

"Beatrice has her own career, so I don't see William making her a high-ranking member. She makes an effort when support is needed and she has always stepped up, but she has a job and takes care of her own affairs. Still, she remains a very valuable member of the family."

| Instagram, @sarahferguson15

Meanwhile, Grant Harrold has wanted to highlight that Beatrice "gets along with" Prince Harry and Prince William. For this reason, he believes it is very likely that she will be the one to act as a mediator in the current estrangement between the brothers.

It is even possible that they will meet soon at their cousin Peter Phillips's wedding. However, the reality is uncertain, since the relationship between them would be at an almost irreconcilable point.

In parallel to these opinions, it has come to light that Prince William's cousin remains very concerned about her father. Even though Prince Andrew's reputation continues to be marked by his numerous controversies, for her he is still her father.

"Beatrice is protective of her parents and will have learned to ignore the avalanche of graphic headlines after years of practice. They say love is blind. Meanwhile, despite all his flaws, Andrew and Sarah have kept the unconditional love and loyalty of their two daughters," said royal expert Jennie Bond.