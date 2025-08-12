Georgina Rodríguez (31), on the only sport she does: 'Women in power'

There is no doubt that Georgina Rodríguez has become the woman of the moment, all after announcing her engagement through social media. Now, as a result of this unexpected news, the only sport she practices has come to light, and it will surely help her look perfect for her wedding: "Women in power."

Just a few hours ago, this well-known it girl and content creator left her more than 68 million Instagram followers speechless after sharing an unexpected post.

In it, Georgina Rodríguez showed off the spectacular engagement ring with which Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to her after almost nine years together and four children. "Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives," the socialite stated.

Now, while waiting to learn more details about her desired wedding, there is a fact that has come up again: the influencer's physical activity. A workout routine that will surely allow her to look perfect on the most important day of her life.

Georgina Rodríguez reveals on social media the workout routine that allows her to look perfect

When it comes to taking care of her physical appearance, Georgina Rodríguez has always kept great consistency. So much so that, even on rest days with friends, she is usually the only one who keeps training.

The result of that effort is not only reflected in her well-defined figure that she shows off whenever she can. It also translates into the evident strength of her muscles, something she has shown on several occasions through her Instagram profile.

True to her style, some time ago, Georgina Rodríguez shared her gym routine with her followers, highlighting strength exercises that she combines with cardio.

This time, the 31-year-old surprised everyone with the power of her legs when lifting weight. In one of her posts, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner can be seen on a training machine, focused on moving the heavy load in front of her.

Proud of her achievement, Georgina Rodríguez kept proof that she can lift up to 518 lbs. (235 kg) under the supervision of a trainer. According to the video, she repeated this effort up to eight times.

She also didn't hesitate to show the difference with her training partner, who couldn't move the weight she had just managed to lift moments before. "Women in power," she wrote in the clip, accompanied by a red heart. This message has helped her connect with other women who break barriers and reach their goals every day.

When she isn't focused on weightlifting, Georgina Rodríguez looks for other ways to have fun. She showed this a few days ago by surprising everyone with her skill in bachata. In her classes, she moved her hips to the rhythm of Latin beats, making it clear that she also enjoys doing cardio exercise.