Rafa Nadal, without Xisca Perelló and with an important confession: 'It's a bit difficult'

Rafa Nadal is going through a deep period of transition. Almost a year after hanging up his racket, the Mallorcan is facing a different life, far from the demanding competitive schedule that defined his career. This change hasn't been easy and has brought with it new emotions and unexpected challenges.

Nadal has gone from having a day structured between training sessions and matches to adapting to a slower, freer pace. In this stage, he must discover new goals and give new meaning to his daily life. For someone used to the discipline and demands of professional sports, it isn't easy at all.

A challenge on a bicycle to support social causes

After his retirement from the courts, Rafa hasn't remained idle and has found a new goal: to surpass 4.7 mi. (7.5 km) on a bicycle. This challenge goes beyond sports, as it's part of a charitable project that seeks to raise funds for two foundations. This way, Nadal channels his energy and effort toward social causes that matter to him.

The money raised will be divided between the Rafa Nadal Foundation, which promotes sports among young people with disabilities, and the Real Racing Club Foundation, which supports inclusive programs in Cantabria. This initiative shows how Nadal remains committed to positive impact beyond his sports career.

The difficulty Rafa Nadal faces in adapting to a day without goals

Recently, Rafa Nadal gave an interview without the company of his wife, Xisca Perelló, in which he spoke openly about his daily life after his retirement from the courts. "It's a bit difficult to decide what the daily routine is, because there isn't a routine like there was before," he admitted.

In addition, Nadal explained how his mornings have changed: "Before, I used to wake up with the alarm clock. Now I have a child who wakes me up at seven, more or less." This new reality drives him to look for new ways to keep active and motivated.

Discipline remains a constant, although now with a much greater focus on taking care of his health and well-being. Away from the courts, Rafa acknowledges that the lack of routine has created some difficulty for him. The interview shows how his role as a father and his new family life have deeply changed his daily rhythm.

Xisca Perelló, Rafa Nadal's unconditional support

Although Nadal is focused on his new projects, it's striking that in his recent statements he barely mentioned Xisca Perelló, his wife and great support during his years as a tennis player. The absence of direct references has sparked curiosity about how he is experiencing this personal transition.

Xisca has always been a key piece in Rafa's life and career, accompanying him every step of the way. Now, with retirement and life away from the courts, the couple's role could be evolving, although she undoubtedly remains an essential pillar for the former tennis player.

Rafa Nadal faces a stage of personal changes and challenges that go beyond sports. Although retirement has left him with a void that's hard to fill, his ability to set new goals shows his tireless spirit. Now, more than ever, Nadal proves that discipline and passion can be reinvented, adapting to a life where success is measured in impact and family well-being.