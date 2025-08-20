Infanta Cristina makes a decision with Iñaki Urdangarin that disappoints their children

Infanta Cristina once again becomes the center of attention after the latest decision she made with Iñaki Urdangarin during their vacation has come to light. This gesture has undoubtedly left their four children very disappointed.

As she does every year, the former Duchess of Palma has returned to one of her most frequent summer destinations: the French town of Bidart, where she has owned a home for years.

This is a small coastal enclave in the French Basque Country, which Infanta Cristina often visits to relax surrounded by her children. However, this time, and despite their divorce, King Felipe's sister has coincided there with her ex-husband Iñaki Urdangarin.

This detail, as expected, hasn't gone unnoticed by the media in our country. However, there is no doubt that what has most caught the press's attention is the firm decision made by Juan Carlos I's daughter.

According to what has emerged in recent hours, Infanta Cristina has chosen not to have any kind of relationship with Iñaki Urdangarin. So much so that, although they have been in the same place at the same time in Bidart, the former Duchess of Palma has chosen not to meet with him. This is something that has surely disappointed their children.

There is no doubt that Bidart remains a place full of symbolism for Infanta Cristina, Iñaki Urdangarin and their four children. This Basque-French town has been their family meeting point for decades.

However, since 2022, it has also been marked as the place where the former handball player and Ainhoa Armentia were photographed in the midst of infidelity.

After their stormy and lengthy divorce, everything pointed to Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin having managed to smooth things over for the sake of their children, but nothing could be further from the truth. Proof of this is the latest information published by Semana magazine.

According to this publication, during her recent stay in Bidart, there was no meeting at all between the former Dukes of Palma. This detail further reinforces the idea that the good relationship so often talked about doesn't exist.

As has emerged, both Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin have preferred to keep their schedules separate, avoiding appearing together in public. However, both have had the opportunity to spend time with their eldest son, Juan, who currently lives in London.

Another key detail has been the unexpected absence of Ainhoa Armentia. According to the aforementioned magazine, she hasn't been seen either on the streets or the beaches of Bidart. This detail has caused various speculations about whether she has chosen not to accompany him or has preferred to keep a low profile.

Meanwhile, Infanta Cristina has enjoyed walks and gatherings with family and friends. After signing the divorce, she has focused her efforts on her children and her professional work within the Aga Khan Foundation.

In addition, after her separation from Iñaki Urdangarin, she has been able to restore her relationship with her brother Felipe and has shared moments with her father in Abu Dhabi along with her sister Elena.