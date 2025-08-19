Hollywood gets excited thanks to the major news about George Clooney and his wife

Hollywood has been moved by the latest news about George Clooney and his wife Amal. The couple has returned, as they do every summer, to the place that marked the beginning of their love story: Lake Como in Italy. They have gone back to Villa Oleandra, their spectacular mansion located in one of the most idyllic spots in Europe.

There, they have settled in peacefully, but also with a very special goal that has touched the world of cinema and beyond. George and Amal have organized a European trip that hasn't been just romantic. They had planned a charity event linked to their Clooney Foundation for Justice.

| Europa Press

The foundation, created in 2016, has set as its main mission to pursue perpetrators of human rights abuses. In recent days, the goal has been to raise funds to keep offering free legal assistance to those who need it.

George Clooney and his wife leave Hollywood to travel to Italy

The organization has worked in more than forty countries. It has defended freedom of expression and women's rights and has overseen and reported unfair trials. It has followed cases that, in many places, had been forgotten.

Amal Clooney, a renowned lawyer, has been involved in cases of enormous significance: she has defended Yazidi women enslaved by ISIS. She has supported survivors of atrocities in Congo and Sudan. Her work has been internationally recognized and has always had her husband's support.

| Europa Press

This time, the couple has become exceptional hosts. First, they welcomed guests at Villa Oleandra and then took a boat to Villa Passalacqua, a historic site also on the lake's shore. The dinner was held in a majestic setting, with centuries of history.

Joy in Hollywood over the big news about George Clooney

The villa once belonged to Pope Innocent XI. The current building, however, was built at the end of the 18th century (1700s) by architect Carlo Felice Soave. Today, it has become one of the most exclusive hotels in Europe.

The event brought together international figures and reflected George and Amal's commitment, while Hollywood has followed the event with enthusiasm. The industry has seen in this gesture a testament to the strength of their union and the passion they both feel for justice. The news has shown that Clooney and his wife shine not only because of their fame, but also because of a strong social commitment that has moved the entire world.