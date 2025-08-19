Sources close to Zarzuela leak unexpected breaking news about Juan Carlos I

The future of Juan Carlos I has caused a flood of comments in recent weeks. Speculation has multiplied, information about supposed audiovisual projects has circulated, and reports about million-dollar deals have appeared. However, sources close to Zarzuela have cleared up the doubts and have confirmed that Juan Carlos will not make a series with Netflix in his future.

The attention has focused on the imminent publication of Reconciliación. On November 12, publishing house Planeta has announced that they will release these memoirs.

They have been written together with Laurence Debray and have promised to become a historic document. They have offered a first-person account from the proclamation in 1975 to the abdication in 2014. They have shown the king's life with its highlights and shadows.

Sources close to Zarzuela confirm that Juan Carlos I is not preparing any audiovisual project

It has been highlighted that this will be the first time a former Spanish monarch directly recounts his career. Decisive episodes have been included and intimate moments have appeared. Political challenges have been addressed as well as personal controversies.

The anticipation has gone beyond the publishing world and it has been reported that Netflix has kept talks with the lawyers of Juan Carlos I. A production in the style of The Crown has been considered. Six episodes have been discussed, an international cast has been mentioned, and sensitive topics have been leaked.

Among them, the Saudi donation of 100 million dollars and also the tax regularizations of 2020 and 2021. They have totaled more than 11 million lbs. (5 million euros). According to El Mundo, those debts have been settled with loans from close businessmen, reviewed by a notary, the Prosecutor's Office, and the Tax Agency.

The amount for the audiovisual rights has been around 44 million lbs. (20 million euros) but those close to him have considered it disproportionate. Media outlets such as ¡Hola! have denied that there is a closed deal. They have insisted that the only confirmed project is the book.

Juan Carlos I doesn't plan to bring his memoirs to television

Sources close to the emeritus king have reiterated the message and have emphasized that the story will not have a television adaptation. They have stressed that everything will be told in Reconciliación. They have insisted that this work will set the true account of his reign.

Thus, the rumors have faded. The interest has shifted to bookstores. This fall has been marked by the release of unique memoirs.

They have promised to show Juan Carlos I's life without filters. They have offered the most personal view of one of the most intense reigns in Spain's recent history.