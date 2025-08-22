Important decision by Queen Sofía regarding her sister Princess Irene's condition

Queen Sofía has once again become one of the main figures of the day. All this comes after the important decision she has made regarding her sister's condition, Princess Irene, has come to light.

Several weeks ago, alarms were raised around the Royal Household after it was confirmed that, for the first time in decades, Queen Sofía might not travel to Palma during her vacation.

| Twitter, @Josemn1_

This was a decision that Queen Sofía was about to make after her sister Irene suffered a relapse in her health. In addition to her already known mobility issues, she is said to have developed advanced cognitive decline.

As expected, although no official statement has been issued confirming this information, there is no doubt that the queen's concern for her sister has increased considerably.

So much so that, as Pilar Eyre has confirmed on YouTube, Queen Sofía has made an important decision in this regard: she has hired two doctors to keep an eye on Irene.

Queen Sofía hires a medical team to take care of her sister, Princess Irene

There is no doubt that Queen Sofía is going through an especially delicate time, since, for weeks, she has been fully dedicated to caring for Princess Irene.

However, although the emeritus queen remains by her side most of the time, fortunately, she is not facing this difficult situation alone. In fact, as has been confirmed, the Royal Household is closely monitoring "Aunt Pecu's" condition.

In fact, as Pilar Eyre details in her latest YouTube video, King Felipe receives continuous updates on everything that happens. Even Juan Carlos frequently shows interest in Irene.

| YouTube, Pilar Eyre

Furthermore, this Royal Household expert did not want to miss the opportunity to share with all her subscribers the latest and decisive decision Queen Sofía has made.

In an attempt to ensure her sister is as well as possible, she has hired a medical team, led by two specialists, to take care of her. Apparently, Princess Irene's condition is fragile, which is why surveillance at the palace has been reinforced:

"She is unwell, the medical staff are watching over her at Zarzuela 24 hours a day. There is a constant flow of nurses and doctors, priests (both Orthodox and Catholic), also the palace chaplain, and the daughters are taking turns to be with their mother."

| Europa Press

However, as Eyre has pointed out, this would not be the only help Queen Sofía has. "When Cristina is not there, Elena goes, but one of the two is always in charge of the operation."

Meanwhile, all indications are that King Felipe is also very alert to the situation. Although his duties make it difficult for him to be present, they have not prevented him from being by Sofía and Irene's side.

As Eyre recounted in her Lecturas blog, after returning to Spain because of the severe wildfires, the monarch found time to be with his mother. "He answered his mother's call completely devastated, because his mother is the person he loves most in the world," she explained.

On the other hand, this Royal Household expert wanted to highlight the physical and emotional decline of Queen Sofía. According to her, this "has become evident."

"Thinner, with dark circles under her eyes, her walk, once light and youthful, is now hesitant and clumsy. Her eternal smile sometimes turns into a grimace of suffering, her eyes appear dull."