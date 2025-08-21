Grant Harrold, former butler to Prince Harry, confirms the rumor about Meghan Markle

Grant Harrold has revealed the truth about Meghan Markle and about the wedding that marked a turning point in the British royal family. The former butler recalled that May 19, 2018, was a Saturday when Harry and Meghan got married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. It was the wedding of the year.

The castle turned into a wedding venue with Queen Elizabeth II at the forefront and with an endless guest list from royalty and the entertainment world. Next to the monarch was her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Philip was about to turn 97 years old (97 years old), and according to Harrold, he appeared exhausted at the end of the ceremony.

"Thank God, it's finally over," said the prince consort looking at his wife, according to the memoir of the former employee, The Royal Butler: My remarkable life of royal service. It will be published this coming September. The anecdote was revealed by Page Six.

Grant Harrold speaks about Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

The numbers for the event were staggering: Six hundred guests filled the chapel and about two thousand people (2,000 people) gathered around the castle. Among the attendees were the groom's father, then Prince Charles, as well as William and Kate.

On Meghan's side, her mother, Doria Ragland, stood out. Among the celebrities, the list was endless: the Beckhams, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Elton John, Serena Williams, or Priyanka Chopra, among many others.

Years later, in 2020, Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back and leave their role as active members of the British Royal Family. The so-called Megxit caused international controversy. The Duke of Edinburgh was opposed, although he acknowledged that "everyone has to live as they see fit," according to The Sun citing biographer Gyles Brandreth.

Grant Harrold speaks about the beginning of Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship

Grant Harrold also recalled his first steps as a royal butler, when Charles and Camilla were still living apart. From that time, he recounted that "Charles was happier than ever" after his 2005 wedding.

However, what saddened him most was seeing how the relationship between Harry and William has worsened over the years. He stated that they used to be inseparable and even shared jokes and outings with Kate.

"Prince Harry was very close to his family," he explained, referring to the fact that before meeting Meghan Markle he had a good relationship with his father, Charles III. With this, Harrold hinted that the arrival of the Duchess of Sussex has been a turning point and that the fraternal bond has been broken since then. This way, the former butler admitted the rumor about Meghan Markle.