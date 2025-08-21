Joy in Denmark: Queen Mary has acknowledged her children's situation for the first time

Queen Mary of Denmark has surprised once again. She did so with an unexpected appearance on television. The 53-year-old consort participated in the program El jardín de Søren Vester: biodiversidad y jardines palaciegos, broadcast on DR1.

The setting was very special; the queen opened the private gardens of Fredensborg Castle. There, she showed a more intimate and familiar side. Mary spoke about her passion for nature but also talked about her four children and the life she shares with King Frederik X.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Mary and Frederik have formed a very well-known family. Their children have grown up under the gaze of the Danish people.

Happiness in Denmark over Mary’s latest confession

Prince Christian, who is 19 years old, has continued his training in the Armed Forces. Isabella, who is 18, has continued with her final year at Øregård Gymnasium.

The twins Vicent and Josephine, who are 14, have taken different paths. Vicent has continued his eighth grade at Tranegårdsskolen. Josephine, meanwhile, has moved to the Spir Efterskole boarding school in Juelsminde, more than 174 mi. (280 km) from Copenhagen.

| Europa Press

The queen has acknowledged that her children are at different stages. She has confessed that each one has chosen their own path but has also stated that they all share something in common. They are united by their love for nature and sports.

We have seen that love in the Royal Run because the royal family has participated in this popular race organized by King Frederik every year. We have also seen it in Søren Vester’s program. The queen has shown a garden that is environmentally friendly and has confessed that this space is a favorite place for her children.

Mary of Denmark talks about her family on television

Mary has explained that her children like to be outdoors: "Our children have spent a lot of time in nature. I don't think they think, 'Now I'm going out into nature.' They just like to get fresh air and exercise," she commented.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Before academic paths separate them, the queen has assured that they will continue enjoying time together. She has stated that this garden will always be a meeting point.

The Royal House has confirmed Mary’s participation through Instagram. She herself wrote that she never thought about appearing on a gardening program. She has confessed that her knowledge is basic and has acknowledged that this pleasure has surprised her.

With this appearance, Mary has won over the Danish people. She has shown herself to be natural and approachable. She has shown that, before being queen, she is a mother and a person.