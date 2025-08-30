The gesture by Infanta Sofía that exposes the lies that have been told about her

Infanta Sofía once again becomes the center of attention after her latest and unexpected personal decision has come to light. With this gesture, she has disproved each and every lie that has been told about her.

In recent months, some media outlets have left more than one person speechless with the information they have spread about Felipe and Letizia's youngest daughter.

Among many other things, the possibility has been raised that Infanta Sofía has inherited what many have called the "Borbón gene." According to reports, the young woman's character would be very different from that of her older sister, Princess Leonor.

As has been pointed out on several occasions, Sofía would have a weakness for parties and social gatherings. In fact, it was said for months that her performance at the boarding school in Wales was not adequate due to her supposed and unrestrained social life.

To this would be added the alleged lack of responsibility that characterizes Infanta Sofía. These claims have cast doubt on the public image of the kings' second daughter.

But what has really set off all the alarms has been the latest news published by several media outlets in our country. According to them, her intention was to return to Mallorca before moving to Portugal to inquire about Jaime Anglada's condition.

However, as has been pointed out, Infanta Sofía's goal will be very different: to enjoy the last days of her vacation on the island. This way, rumors suggest that her stay would be more for leisure than for family reasons.

Nevertheless, the young woman's latest gesture has completely put an end to all the speculation that has come to light regarding her supposed and questionable lifestyle. Unlike what has been said, she has ultimately chosen to stay in Madrid with her loved ones.

Infanta Sofía's latest decision completely disproves the lies that have been told about her

As has been confirmed, starting in September, Infanta Sofía will move to Portugal to begin her university studies at Forward College. During her time at this private institution affiliated with the University of London, the young woman will pursue a degree in political science and international relations.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that this study plan will take place in three European capitals: Lisbon, Paris, and finally, Berlin. These are the cities where Leonor's sister will live for a year.

However, before Infanta Sofía begins her university stage, several media outlets have claimed that her intention was to make the most of what remains of her summer. But nothing could be further from the truth.

Despite all the previously mentioned rumors, it has been confirmed that Felipe and Letizia's daughter has ultimately not traveled to Mallorca after enjoying her private vacation. Instead, she has decided to remain in Madrid, keeping a low profile and not being involved in any scandal.

Everything indicates that Infanta Sofía's intention is to make the most of her last days in Spain with her parents and her sister Leonor. This decision, despite everything that has been said about her, reflects responsible behavior focused on her family.

This way, she has managed to disprove the rumors that labeled her as a partygoer and irresponsible. She has also succeeded in putting an end to the speculation about the supposed bad relationship she keeps with Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI.