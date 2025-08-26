Meghan Markle regrets what she had to do upon learning of Queen Elizabeth II's passing

Meghan Markle has surprised the United Kingdom by sharing an intimate testimony about the pain she felt after the loss of Elizabeth II. Prince Harry's wife has honestly narrated what that news meant in her life and how she was forced to make a decision she still remembers with sadness.

The account is part of her new audiovisual project and has sparked a wave of comments among supporters and critics. The Duchess of Sussex has opened her heart to explain what she truly suffered during those days. What was it that hurt her so much to do in the midst of royal mourning?

Meghan Markle reveals the difficult decision she made during her farewell to Elizabeth II

The death of Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022, shocked the United Kingdom and the entire world. Harry and Meghan were then in British territory for a charitable trip. The couple had attended the One World Summit in Manchester and, shortly after, traveled to Germany for a preliminary event of the Invictus Games.

Everything changed when they received the news of the sovereign's passing at Balmoral. Protocol required their presence, and the Sussexes stayed in the United Kingdom until the state funeral, which took place on September 19. That unexpected stay lasted almost three weeks (nearly 21 days), leaving a deep mark on the couple.

For Prince Harry, those days were reflected in his memoir Spare, where he described that the absence of his children was "longer than ever". Now, Meghan offers her own perspective on a sacrifice that was unbearable for her.

In the third episode of her series With Love, Meghan Markle she confessed that the loss of Elizabeth II forced her to be 17 days (17 days) away from her children. The Duchess recounted emotionally: "The longest time I spent without being with our children was almost three weeks (nearly 21 days). I was... unwell."

The revelation came in a conversation with designer Tan France, who told her how hard it was to be separated from his own children: "I could die without my children, I need them. If I don't see them for a couple of days, I feel like my heart breaks," he confessed. Meghan replied in agreement: "Ah, I know."

That distance from Archie and Lilibet coincided with a moment of maximum public exposure, which increased the emotional burden. Meghan doesn't mention it directly, but the context makes it clear that it was the state funeral.

The account has sparked a debate about the difficulty of reconciling motherhood with the public role within a royal family. While some critics point out that Meghan dramatizes a situation other mothers also experience, others highlight the value of making visible the emotional weight of being away from one's children.

The reunion with Archie and Lilibet was a moment of relief

Prince Harry had already revealed in his memoir that the return to California was especially emotional. "For days and days we couldn't stop hugging the children, we couldn't take our eyes off them," he wrote in Spare. That account is complemented by Meghan's testimony, which confirms the accumulated anguish.

The reunion became a balm for the couple. The feeling of emptiness, prolonged by official commitments and protocol, gave way to a need to recover lost time. As a mother, Meghan acknowledges that the experience left a deep mark on her.

Royal family specialists point out that this episode reveals how the Sussexes prioritize their private life over the institutional role they left behind. The vulnerability shown connects with an audience that has often seen Meghan as a distant figure.

Meghan Markle's daily life with her children

Beyond the confession, Meghan wanted to show a warmer side by talking about the family routine. She explained that she prepares breakfast every morning for Harry and the children, with fried eggs, pancakes, and details that surprise Archie and Lilibet.

"I like to make surprise pancakes for the children, so I always add ground flax seeds or chia seeds. Lily asks me: "Will you give me my chia seeds? I want them to have freckles"," Meghan explained about the mornings at her home in Montecito.

The Duchess also revealed the importance she gives to the dishes: "Something I do with my children, and that takes me a little more time, is the presentation of the food. Archie says: "Mom, it looks so pretty"." With these scenes, Meghan showed that, despite the hardship of that mourning, home has become her greatest refuge.

The confession of Meghan Markle about what she experienced after the loss of Elizabeth II shows the human side of the Duchess. Her account proves the weight of motherhood, even in historical circumstances. Perhaps this episode reminds the world that behind royal titles there is always a deeply personal life.