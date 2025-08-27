Dark day for Norway's royal house: the judge makes a decision regarding Mette-Marit

Months after scandals began to surround the Norwegian Royal House, the latest decision made by the judge regarding Mette-Marit has come to light. In fact, it appears that Marius Borg's problems have ended up affecting his mother.

On August 19, Crown Prince Haakon's wife turned 52, although, this time, her birthday was not a reason for joy but for concern. All of this happened after, just one day earlier, the Norwegian Prosecutor's Office charged her eldest son with 32 offenses, including four accusations of sexual assault.

During a public appearance, the prosecutor stated that they have enough evidence and documentation to prove that Marius is guilty. In fact, the evidence gathered could lead Princess Mette-Marit's son to a sentence of up to ten years (10 años) in prison.

This delicate scenario is further complicated by another highly significant development. In fact, as has just emerged, the crown princess could end up implicated in this complex legal process.

The judge decides to investigate Mette-Marit to clarify what her involvement has been in the alleged offenses committed by Marius Borg

As has been confirmed, the authorities believe that Mette-Marit may have used her privileges to assist her son in certain situations. This detail could open the door for us to see her testifying before the court as a witness or even as a defendant.

The press conference was especially tough, among other reasons, because it was stated that Marius Borg may have started committing crimes at just 21 years old. In addition, among the charges brought against him are domestic abuse, episodes of violence, disturbances, property damage, and violation of restraining orders. Along with the four sexual assaults.

According to the prosecution, on each of the four occasions, Mette-Marit's son followed a similar pattern. First, he met the young women in nightclubs and had a consensual sexual encounter. Then, taking advantage of the fact that they were asleep, unconscious, or under the influence of alcohol, he assaulted them while recording them with his phone.

The first incident dates back to 2018, when Marius was just 21 years old. However, when questioned, the first victim stated that she did not remember anything about the episode. Later, the second assault allegedly took place in 2023, and the two most recent ones in 2024.

During the investigation, the police found graphic material on his devices involving up to 16 women. Investigators found photos and recordings that directly link Princess Mette-Marit's son to these behaviors.

"These are very serious acts that can leave a mark and destroy lives," the prosecutor stated during his appearance. The maximum sentence for the offenses presented reaches ten years (10 años) in prison.

Meanwhile, the authorities are also examining Mette-Marit's actions in this context. In fact, they suspect that she may have warned her son of an imminent arrest after a violent episode with his partner in his apartment. In addition, it is believed that she may have helped him clean the residence before he was arrested.

There is no doubt that this case is shaping up to be one of the most delicate that the Norwegian Royal House has faced in recent decades. In fact, everything suggests that the alleged offenses committed by Marius Borg are going to destroy the institution's public image.

On the very day of Mette-Marit's birthday, Prince Haakon attended an official event. There, it was inevitable that he would be asked about the accusation against his stepson. "Now the accusation has been clarified and this must continue in the courts, which will decide how it ends," was all he said.