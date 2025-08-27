We visit the $20M house where Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are hiding

Hours after an unexpected piece of news about their relative was confirmed, all the details have emerged about the $20 million (20 millones) house where Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova live. The property is where the couple and their children hide from media pressure.

This Wednesday, August 27, Enrique and Anna have become the center of attention. All of this comes after the magazine ¡Hola! confirmed their third pregnancy.

According to what the publication has learned from close sources, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are very excited about the arrival of their fourth child. The baby is expected to be born at the end of the year.

However, until this much desired moment arrives, the couple live on the exclusive island of Indian Creek. They do so with their three children: twins Nicholas and Lucy, and little Mary.

There, this well-known family has found the ideal place to keep away from media noise. So much so that their current residence has become the perfect refuge to enjoy family life.

All about the $20 million (20 millones) house where Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova will raise their new baby

Indian Creek is located in the northern part of Miami Beach and is known for being home to internationally renowned figures. Among Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's neighbors are personalities such as Ivanka Trump, former player Tom Brady, and tycoon Jeff Bezos, among others.

However, there is no doubt that the main attraction of this exclusive island is the privacy it offers them, a key aspect for celebrities of this stature. In fact, according to reports, the area has constant security and its own maritime surveillance team that patrols permanently.

This would be the reason why it has received the nickname "Billionaire Bunker," since it is designed so that its residents can avoid unwanted encounters with strangers. All of this makes Indian Creek one of the most desired and protected areas in the U.S.

According to what Vanitatis revealed at the time, Julio Iglesias, the singer's father, owned several plots in this enclave, which he sold in 2020 for more than $45 million (45 millones de dólares).

In the case of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's current home, it is estimated that its value exceeds $20 million (20 millones de dólares). The property features, among other privileges, direct access to the sea and a private dock for their boat.

To this day, few details are known about the interior, since the couple have always fiercely protected their privacy. However, on some occasions, they have shown glimpses of their family life.

One of these is the spacious garden where Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's three children run, play, and enjoy the weather with all their pets. In fact, in several of their posts, it has been seen that the little ones have toys there and an environment designed for their fun during much of the year.

In addition, their home also has a playroom where the three siblings share fun moments with their parents. Meanwhile, the house has its own gym, reflecting the couple's love for sports and a healthy lifestyle.

There is also a large living room, a modern kitchen, and a spacious bathroom. As for the aesthetics, white, beige, and wood tones dominate, a combination that conveys coastal freshness and harmonizes with the marine environment surrounding the island.