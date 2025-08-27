They reveal the open secret about Kate Middleton that Kensington Palace did not want to share

The British royal family is once again at the center of controversy. This time, it's not because of official commitments or public events, but because of a change of residence that has caused unrest in their circle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to leave behind Adelaide Cottage, their home since 2022. Now, they're preparing to move into Forest Lodge, a luxurious mansion also located in Windsor Great Park.

Although the official reason points to a "new beginning" after the princess's health problems, the truth is that the situation is far from calm. In fact, tensions have begun to arise that threaten to tarnish the image of normalcy they're trying to project.

Kate Middleton's controversial decision

Forest Lodge, a Georgian-style property with spacious gardens and eight bedrooms, is undergoing a complete transformation. The renovation work has been large-scale: walls have been demolished, windows replaced, and interior spaces redesigned.

According to sources close to the couple, the project is being funded with their personal money. However, that hasn't prevented criticism over the cost and the way the situation has been handled.

One of the most controversial decisions has been the eviction of two families who lived in old cottages near the property. Although they were offered relocation within the park, several media outlets report that the eviction order was immediate and without prior notice.

Many have interpreted this gesture as a sign of insensitivity toward the local residents. In addition, it has caused unrest among those who believe that the comfort of royalty has been prioritized over neighborhood coexistence.

"Those houses are very close to the lodge. This way, they won't want any Tom, Dick, or Harry living in them if there are going to be members of the royal family there," a source told the Mail on Sunday.

Unrest after Kate Middleton's latest decision

The constant presence of trucks, workers, and gardeners has disrupted the usual tranquility of the park. Some neighbors have begun to show their discontent, and there is already talk of possible organized protests if the situation doesn't improve.

What seemed to be a simple change of home has become a source of tension for Buckingham Palace. The image of a united and discreet royal family contrasts with the accusations of privilege and preferential treatment circulating among area residents.

Although for now the complaints remain discreet, the atmosphere in Windsor could become even more complicated in the coming weeks. In fact, some neighbors are already organizing and don't rule out taking stronger measures if the situation doesn't improve.