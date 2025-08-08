The bitter news for Queen Sofía after her family's charade at Marivent

All alarms are going off again around Queen Sofía, after a new and bitter piece of news about her has come to light. This information is directly related to the charade her family has put on during her stay at Marivent Palace.

A few days ago, concern around Doña Sofía increased when it was confirmed that, for the first time in four decades, she was not going to go to Mallorca during the summer. Even though her attendance was confirmed, something happened at the last minute that made her change her plans.

| Europa Press

As has come to light, Irene of Greece has suffered a serious relapse in her health. This is why Queen Sofía considered canceling her annual trip to Marivent Palace to take care of her sister.

Moreover, as if that were not enough, Princess Tatiana Radziwill, the emerita's second cousin and one of her closest confidantes, has also suffered a significant health setback.

| Europa Press

Despite the difficult personal time she is going through, Queen Sofía agreed to travel to Mallorca to spend a few days with her family. In fact, to the surprise of many, she ultimately took part in the traditional Marivent reception.

What she least expected was that, just 48 hours after arriving on the island, she would receive a bitter and unexpected piece of news: the king and queen and their daughters were going to leave Palma to begin their private vacation.

The least desired news about Queen Sofía comes to light: she has been left alone at Marivent

The stay of the Royal Family in Mallorca seemed to suggest a shared and harmonious vacation with Queen Sofía. In fact, during the traditional reception held at Marivent last Monday, August 4, everyone posed smiling for the press and appeared close to the emerita.

This scene suggested that, after this important event, there would be family time together in the following days. However, it all turned out to be a gesture for the cameras.

| Casa Real

Everything pointed to the fact that this year Felipe and Letizia were going to make an exception, due to the delicate personal time Queen Sofía is going through. Nothing could be further from the truth.

In fact, just 48 hours after the reception at Marivent, Felipe, Letizia, and their daughters left the island to begin their well-known private vacation.

This way, Queen Sofía has been left practically alone in Mallorca at one of the most difficult times for her. However, it is expected that in the coming days she will receive a visit from her daughters, Infantas Cristina and Elena.

The Royal Family's attitude has caused some debate in circles close to the institution. Although it is understandable that the king and queen enjoy some private time, the way the situation with the emerita has been handled has not gone unnoticed.