Shock in Norway: Princess Mette-Marit cries over two completely unexpected deaths

It has been a truly complicated summer for Princess Mette-Marit of Norway. In the midst of the media storm surrounding her son, Marius Borg, and the accusations he is facing, the princess has received two extremely hard personal blows. Two unexpected deaths have marked the past month of July, two losses that have shrouded her daily life in mourning and sadness.

It has been a year since Marius Borg's first arrest and it is still unknown what charges the Oslo prosecutor's office will ultimately file. Of the 23 offenses that have been considered, several are extremely serious, including some related to rape. In this context, the past few weeks have been even more difficult.

The Norwegian outlet Se og Hør has confirmed that on July 19, Ingvar Ambjørnsen, writer and longtime companion of the princess, passed away at 69 years old. He suffered from COPD, a chronic illness that ultimately cost him his life. His funeral took place yesterday, Wednesday, August 6, in the heart of Oslo.

No one expected Mette-Marit of Norway to lose two friends so suddenly

Although Mette-Marit's friend suffered from COPD, he was still young, so his close circle did not expect Ingvar to leave this world so soon. This is one of the unexpected deaths that has marked the princess's summer.

Mette-Marit did not attend the funeral, but she wanted to be present in a special way. She sent a wreath of white flowers, adorned with a ribbon that included a small golden crown. This was a discreet gesture, but full of symbolism and affection; this is how the princess said goodbye to a lifelong friend.

Unfortunately, that was not the only loss, just five days later, on July 24, Mona Strand also passed away. She was a close friend, confidante, and neighbor.

Mette-Marit has not wanted to leave Norway to travel with her family

Mona was 60 years old (60 años) and died in a completely unexpected way. She was known for her work as a hat designer, and for years, Mette-Marit was one of her most loyal clients.

They lived on the same street in Oslo and shared many conversations, moments, and confidences. According to the Dana Press agency, their relationship was much deeper than that of designer and client. It was a true friendship.

The princess has not traveled with her family to Portugal this summer, which is unusual. Many believe that she is still in deep mourning: Two deaths, one after the other, have shaken her world. Without a doubt, July has been an especially dark month, one of the saddest of her life.