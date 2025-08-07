Hello magazine investigates Infanta Sofía and discovers something about her life: 'She is...'

Infanta Sofía has become, along with her sister Princess Leonor, one of the most followed faces in the current scene. Now, a well-known international magazine has put the spotlight directly on her.

With summer underway and after their stay in Palma de Mallorca, the royal family is enjoying a private vacation. Meanwhile, the impact of their public appearances keeps sparking conversation. Especially those of the young daughters of the monarchs, who have shown an increasingly active and natural role in their official appearances.

| Europa Press

The most talked-about summer for the royal family

The summer of 2025 has been marked by the presence of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía in Mallorca, where both have starred in moments that haven't gone unnoticed. Although they're already enjoying a few days of private downtime, their public gestures keep making headlines.

During their stay on the island, they attended several events with the monarchs where they could be seen relaxed, smiling, and very close to the citizens. One of the most talked-about moments was the use of sign language during the traditional reception at Marivent, a gesture full of symbolism.

This action, carried out with Queen Letizia, was covered by international media as a "moving" detail with a great deal of sensitivity. From Hello! magazine, the gesture was described as "surprising" and, in addition, they highlighted that it wasn't the first time the queen had used this inclusive language.

| Europa Press

Infanta Sofía wins over the foreign press

The British magazine Hello! has devoted one of its latest articles to analyzing Infanta Sofía's role in the royal family. After her appearances in Mallorca with her parents and her sister Leonor, the outlet wanted to highlight the young woman's attitude in her latest public events. They do so with a very defined profile: "She is discreet, committed, and very observant".

According to the publication, Sofía has gained prominence without needing to be the center of attention. From Hello!, they emphasize how her way of acting conveys an image of serenity, education, and approachability. They also point out that, despite not having a leading role, her presence is becoming increasingly relevant.

This analysis adds to the growing interest Sofía is generating among the international press. The article not only discusses her public gestures, but also the potential she has within the new royal generation. For many, Infanta is proving that she knows how to find her place intelligently, without overshadowing her sister, but leaving a mark with every appearance.

France also highlights the sisters' elegance and commitment

French media haven't ignored the royal family's steps during their Mallorcan vacation either. Publications such as Paris Match or Point de Vue have emphasized how the monarchs have used their summer schedule to strengthen their bond with culture and society.

They have described Infanta Sofía and Princess Leonor as young women who are "elegant" and have their own style. They also highlighted the balance between institutional formality and the human side they showed during their days on the island.

With this vacation, the monarchs and their daughters are closing a year full of events, trips, and media moments. While waiting to resume activity in September, both are expected to keep gaining prominence in official engagements. Their recent appearances have been proof that the Royal Household is working to project a more modern and approachable image.