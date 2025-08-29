Sergio Busquets breaks his silence, talks about Fermín's possible departure: in the end

Sergio Busquets's career path represents the dream journey for any footballer who comes up through Barcelona's youth academy. He is the ultimate example of how a homegrown player can become a global legend by defending the badge of his life.

For this reason, his opinion on the crossroads that Fermín López is facing carries special authority. The Andalusian midfielder is a strong candidate to leave Barça, but the ball is in his court. Barça are facing Fair Play issues resulting from the disastrous management of the previous board. Although they have executed a guarantee to be able to register the rest of the footballers who still weren't registered, selling Fermín could provide the definitive relief.

The first offer from Chelsea was 50 million euros. Barça rejected it. The price kept rising until the Blues reached 90 million. Late yesterday, Thursday, journalist José Álvarez confirmed a new proposal of 100 million. In this case, it was from Newcastle, another club with virtually unlimited funds.

From Miami, after another success with his team, Sergio Busquets has shared a reflection that deeply resonates with Barcelona fans.

"A different vision": The weight of the badge according to Busquets

When asked about Fermín's future, the current Inter Miami player didn't give a definitive answer, but he did offer a deep analysis. Busquets highlighted the unique bond that players who grow up in La Masia have with the institution.

"All the players who come out of La Masia have a different vision of what it means to feel the badge," said the man from Badia. His words underline the sentimental value and pride of having gone through all the youth categories until reaching the first team. It is a feeling that, according to him, defines the identity of a footballer shaped by the culé philosophy.

The dilemma between the dream and personal decisions

Despite his clear preference for the Huelva native to stay, Busquets was very respectful of the player's personal situation. He acknowledged that, beyond romanticism, there are factors that each footballer must weigh individually and together with the club.

"In the end, these are decisions each person has to make, looking out for their own good, the club's, and hopefully it's good for everyone," he concluded. This statement perfectly frames Fermín's current conflict. The youth product is torn between following the path of a legend at home or accepting an offer that would change his life.

A legend's advice amid the storm of offers

The former captain's words come at a time of maximum tension, with offers from Chelsea and Newcastle on the table. Although he admitted to being "a little far away" and not knowing all the details of the operation, his wish was clear.

"If he has to stay, then so much the better," he confessed, revealing his protective instinct as a La Masia reference. Finally, he closed his remarks with a message of unconditional support, whatever the final outcome of the case. "The only thing we're going to do is support him and wish him all the best," the legendary midfielder concluded.