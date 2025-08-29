Manuel Pellegrini already knows: Barça moves forward with a signing and will loan him to Betis

An unexpected move could shake up the final hours of the transfer window in LaLiga. Real Betis is close to finding the striker they've been searching for to complement their squad. The solution would come through a complex operation that directly involves FC Barcelona. The Catalan club is preparing to execute a strategic purchase that will immediately benefit the team led by Manuel Pellegrini.

Betis's need for a striker for 2025/26

The Verdiblanco side has explored various options during the summer to strengthen their attacking line. The sporting management considered it a priority to add a different profile to the team's current strikers. Pellegrini is looking for a player with the ability to attack spaces and a high goal-scoring rate.

The squad needed an offensive boost to face all competitions of the season with guarantees. With the market about to close, the urgency to find a suitable piece had intensified notably.

| @FCBarcelona, XCatalunya

Franck Etta Eyong's profile, a striker in development

Franck Etta Eyong is a powerful striker with a remarkable ability to find the back of the net. His performance in the youth categories has been outstanding, showing constant progression. Last season in Primera Federación with Villarreal's reserve team, he scored nineteen goals. This season, he has scored one goal in two matches, already wearing the first team's "groguet" jersey.

His numbers confirm an innate goal-scoring instinct and a very quick adaptation to new categories. His physique allows him to be a reference point in the opponent's box and also drift to the wings. His youth and potential make him one of the most sought-after gems in Spanish soccer.

Eyong's fit in Pellegrini's system

The striker's playing style fits perfectly with the demands of the Chilean coach. Eyong offers verticality and a threat in depth that can complement other strikers very well. His ability to finish plays inside the box would give Betis a very valuable resource.

Pellegrini could use him as the main offensive reference or as a high-impact substitute. The Cameroonian would bring healthy competition that would raise the overall level of Betis's attacking line. His arrival would provide the team with more tactical options to unbalance opposing defenses.

The final twist of the market: the three-way operation

FC Barcelona will pay the ten million euros (€10,000,000) release clause for the footballer. The operation has been put together quickly due to the imminent closure of the transfer window. In this transaction, Cádiz CF will receive five million euros (€5,000,000) as they own fifty percent of the rights.

Once Barça completes the signing, they will immediately loan the player to Real Betis. This way, the blaugranas secure a future asset while Betis gets the reinforcement they needed. Everything indicates that the agreement will be formalized in the coming hours, just before the transfer window closes.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

However, the Catalan club must first obtain income. All this depends on the possible sale of Fermín López. In recent hours, there has been much speculation and offers keep coming in. First, it was Chelsea, who after several increases, reached ninety million euros (€90,000,000).

But now the best positioned, according to journalist José Álvarez, is Newcastle. They are offering one hundred million euros (€100,000,000) and quadrupling the young blaugrana footballer's salary.