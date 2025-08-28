José Álvarez leaks new offer for Fermín, surpasses Chelsea's: Laporta knows it

The transfer market is entering a new dimension for FC Barcelona just hours before it closes. The blaugrana board believed they had kept Fermín López's situation under control with a deterrent valuation. As we've reported on XCatalunya, Barça demanded €90 million from Chelsea. This was the response to the Blues' €70 million offer.

Now a new offensive from the Premier League threatens to upend all expectations. The information, leaked by journalist José Álvarez, points to a specific interest and a figure that far exceeds Chelsea's initial proposal. The peace of mind the Catalan club was seeking has changed. However, every cloud has a silver lining. The offer is very high and hardly rejectable.

Newcastle vs. Chelsea: a battle of millions for the youth academy product

The new proposal that has reached the club's offices radically changes the playing field. According to the information revealed by Álvarez, Newcastle United is willing to reach €100 million ($108 million) for Fermín's transfer.

| YouTube

This figure not only shatters Chelsea's previous offer, but also surpasses the €90 million ($97 million) that Barça had set as the starting price to discourage his sale. In addition to the offer to the club, the proposal to the player is just as striking: the English team would quadruple his current salary. Tottenham also remains another club interested in the footballer's situation.

The pressure strategy and the player's indecision

Newcastle's emergence comes after the first contacts with the midfielder's entourage. This new avenue puts enormous pressure on all parties involved in the operation. On one hand, it puts maximum stress on FC Barcelona's planning, which was counting on the player's continuity.

On the other hand, it forces Chelsea to decide whether to match or withdraw from a bidding war that has escalated to unexpected levels. In the midst of this conflict of interests is Fermín López himself. According to the latest reports, he remains undecided about his future, although Newcastle's proposal changes everything. It would multiply his salary by four.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

Joan Laporta faces a key decision

The board chaired by Joan Laporta is already aware of the magnitude of Newcastle's offer. The club's official stance until now had been not to sell, but a €100 million ($108 million) proposal forces a deep reflection.

Accepting the offer would mean an extraordinary financial injection that would substantially ease the problems of financial Fair Play. In fact, it would allow a return to the 1:1 rule. However, it would also mean the loss of a homegrown player, with exceptional performance and greatly loved by the fans.

The refusal of other players to leave, such as Ter Stegen or Ronald Araujo, would force Barça to make this sale. A painful sale, but one that could solve many of the problems caused by the previous President, Josep Maria Bartomeu.