Josep Pedrerol drops a bomb about Vinícius and Real Madrid: 'They want...'

Tension is once again taking over Real Madrid in the final stretch of summer. The name drawing all the attention is that of its most unbalancing striker, whose contract renewal has become a puzzle. Negotiations are stalled and from the board there doesn't seem to be any room to improve the initial offer.

The debate has made its way into talk shows and sports front pages daily. President Florentino Pérez keeps the intention of securing the player's continuity. However, from the Brazilian's camp, they keep demanding historic figures. This financial difference has stopped any possibility of an immediate agreement.

Vinicius's demand, in record-breaking figures

The winger aims to become the highest-paid footballer on the squad. He has requested to reach thirty million euros net per season. This is a figure that not even Cristiano Ronaldo earned in his final stage at the club.

| Canva

Real Madrid's offer is less ambitious and is around fifteen or sixteen million. The clash is direct and the positions remain far apart despite weeks of meetings. The current contract expires in 2027 and protects him with a one billion euro clause.

Pedrerol reveals Florentino Pérez's stance

Josep Pedrerol stated on his show that the club has a clear path. "If he wants to leave for free, there won't be a problem for the club," said the journalist. According to his sources, Madrid isn't willing to accept the demanded amounts. The reporter added that in Concha Espina, there's no fear of a future departure.

| Canva

The intention is still to renew his contract, but not at any price. He even opened the door to his possible destination being Saudi Arabia.

Vinicius and the battle to be the absolute reference

The Brazilian feels that his performance puts him above everyone else. He has been key in recent titles and was even considered the best in the world by FIFA in 2024. His ambition is to reflect that in his salary as well, something the club doesn't share.

In the white locker room, the situation of the "7" is viewed with caution. Nobody questions his talent or his offensive leadership, but the contract tension is evident. The risk of a prolonged standoff worries people more outside than inside Santiago Bernabéu.

A saga that could last until 2027

There are two full seasons left before his current contract ends. This gives time to negotiate, but it also opens the door to more speculation. Pedrerol emphasized that the board doesn't fear media pressure or siren songs.

The Madrid fanbase, divided, watches every move around Vinicius with anticipation. Some demand that he be paid what he asks to secure his future. Others believe that nobody should be above the club's wage policy. The outcome, for now, remains a mystery.