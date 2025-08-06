The witness who ran into King Felipe at Marivent breaks her silence: 'I told him...'

Just a few hours after the traditional reception at Marivent, one of the guests who had the opportunity to speak for a few minutes with King Felipe has broken her silence. She has done so to reveal what she told the monarch during their private conversation.

This Monday, August 4, this important event on the summer agenda of the Spanish royal family took place. An event attended by more than 600 guests, including several authorities from the Balearic Islands and a representation of Balearic society.

One of them was the lawyer and former Ombudswoman, María Luisa Cava de Llano, who had the opportunity to talk with King Felipe VI for a few minutes. This conversation has now come to light.

During their brief meeting, she expressed her admiration to the monarch for the great work that is currently being carried out by the institution. She also had no hesitation in confirming the affection that much of the citizenry feels for them.

A guest at the Marivent Palace reception reveals part of the conversation she had with King Felipe

Although this was not the first time she had met King Felipe, the witness has highlighted to the press the great emotion she felt for having experienced this moment. For her, these minutes of conversation are a source of pride, especially because of the closeness shown by the head of state.

"He remembers when I was the Ombudswoman, which makes me very happy. That gives me the chance to spend some time with the King, although I'm not one of those who monopolize him," Cava de Llano stated.

Meanwhile, she also wanted to highlight the thoughtful gesture that Queen Letizia once again had with Spanish fashion. As we could see, she chose a dress by Ibizan designer Tony Bonet for the occasion.

During her conversation with King Felipe, María Luisa Cava de Llano had the opportunity to talk about Ibiza and her current personal situation. At that moment, she "told him" the opinion that, according to her, Spaniards have about the monarchy:

"With the King, we talked about Ibiza and he asked me what I was doing now. We also referred to the monarchy and I told him that I believe it is now more loved by the Spanish people and that they were doing very well. I thanked him very much for remembering me."

Meanwhile, she also told him that "the behavior of the monarchy was very appropriate and that the Spanish people appreciate them more every day." She also explained that, during her time on the Council of State, the monarch used to come for lunch with the members of the advisory body.

The lawyer wanted to make it very clear that not all regions of Spain have the privilege of hosting Felipe and Letizia during their vacations. For this reason, she believes that the Balearic Islands should feel proud to be chosen year after year as the summer destination of the royal family.

"This is also appreciated by the Balearic people, and the applause they received when they left proves it. People were delighted and they are very accessible and approachable. It is also worth highlighting Leonor's role, who is doing a wonderful job, and with all this, the role of the monarchy is being enhanced," Cava de Llano concluded.