Infanta Sofía: she's called out during her departure from Mallorca for what she did with her arm

The Royal Family has once again been seen on the streets of Palma. After Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía's major debut at the Marivent Palace reception, the royals have made another private outing with their daughters. However, what has drawn the most attention has been the gesture Sofía made with her arm during the family outing.

They did so in a relaxed, summery atmosphere. Mallorca has once again been the chosen setting for this summer reunion. This time, the event was cultural and they visited an exhibition dedicated to Joan Miró at Sa Llonja.

| Europapress

Joan Punyet, the famous artist's grandson, accompanied them. Together, they toured the exhibition calmly, stopping in front of several of the Catalan genius's most iconic sculptures. The group drew attention from the very first minute and there was no shortage of anticipation among those present.

Sofía draws all eyes during her cultural visit in Mallorca

King Felipe opted for comfort and wore light-colored pants and a navy blue jersey. Letizia surprised with a pink Boss dress and flat espadrilles, ideal for walking. Meanwhile, Princess Leonor wore a long Easy Wear dress, but all eyes were on Sofía.

Infanta Sofía reused a printed dress from the brand Babbaki, from 2013, and matched her mother very well. However, it was not her outfit that sparked the most conversation. Her attitude during the visit captured all the attention.

The young woman did not leave her father's side for a moment. She walked next to him throughout the entire visit. What surprised everyone was one gesture in particular.

Sofía took the king's arm on several occasions. She did so naturally and affectionately. This detail was much discussed among those in attendance.

Sofía has shown great closeness with her father during her outing in Mallorca

Many interpreted it as clear evidence of complicity between father and daughter. It was clear that the relationship between them is very close. The gesture was photographed and discussed on social media.

In these times when every public appearance is analyzed in detail, this small gesture has had a major impact. Infanta Sofía has once again shown her most approachable side.

She did so with simplicity and spontaneity. Mallorca has witnessed a new image of the royal family, more united and relaxed than ever.