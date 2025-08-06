She can't take it anymore: Queen Sofía's desperate plea to her son Felipe VI

Queen Sofía, with the composure that has always defined her, has voiced a wish that goes beyond protocol and tradition: the request to her son, King Felipe VI, to let her leave. This isn't a summer trip or a temporary retreat, but a return to her roots, to Greece, the only place she truly feels is home and where her sister, Princess Irene, longs to spend her final days.

This longing has marked an unusual start to the summer for the Royal Family. The traditional image of Doña Sofía at Marivent Palace, kicking off the Mallorcan summer as she does every year, was delayed, sparking a wave of speculation.

Her absence in the first days, while King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and their daughters were already on the island, wasn't a coincidence. It was due to an unavoidable priority that has disrupted the order of her life: caring for her sister.

Princess Irene's health, the trigger for a vital decision

Princess Irene of Greece, the inseparable "Aunt Pecu" to the family, is going through a period of extreme fragility. Although the Royal Household keeps absolute secrecy about the details, several sources close to the palace confirm a progressive and delicate decline in her health, mentioning cognitive issues that make her increasingly dependent. This situation is what has led Queen Sofía to consider a definitive change in her life.

For years, both sisters have been mutual pillars within Zarzuela. Irene has been Sofía's silent confidante, her loyal shadow in the most turbulent moments of the monarchy. Irene has lived in Spain for many years. She has always been single, although at one time Jesús Aguirre approached her. Aguirre, who would later become the second husband of the Duchess of Alba, was quickly sized up by Juan Carlos I. Irene of Greece's brother-in-law acted quickly to stop the intellectual's attempt.

Now, the roles have reversed. It's Sofía who doesn't leave Irene's side, driven by a fraternal promise: to fulfill her wish to die in her homeland.

This request, loaded with deep emotional meaning, has become the focus of conversations with her son, the King. Felipe, according to various reports, would prefer his mother to stay in Madrid, where she has all the care and security provided by Zarzuela's structure.

But for the emeritus queen, this is no longer a matter of logistics, but of humanity and of settling a debt with her own roots and affections.

A summer in Mallorca with her heart in the Aegean

Despite intense rumors about a definitive snub to Mallorca, Queen Sofía finally arrived in time for Monday's reception. Her arrival, though late, will allow her to join the family and be present at the traditional reception for Balearic authorities at Marivent. This move is interpreted as a gesture of commitment to the Crown and an attempt to keep up an appearance of normality.

However, no one doubts that her mind and heart are elsewhere. Those who know her say she is living through moments of deep sadness and concern. The recent loss of her brother Constantine and Irene's delicate condition have rekindled in her a sense of loneliness and the need to reconnect with the past. Greece isn't just a destination, it's the refuge of her memory, the landscape of her childhood, and the place where the essence of her family still resides.