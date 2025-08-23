A witness confirms the rumor circulating about Princess Leonor in Mallorca

All alarms have been raised again around Princess Leonor. All this comes after a witness confirmed one of the rumors about the future queen that resonates most through the streets of Mallorca.

Without a doubt, the annual photograph of the king and queen and their daughters at the entrance of Marivent Palace has already become a classic of the Mallorcan summer. However, behind the smiles and official poses, there is a battle that has been brewing in silence for years. This is a situation that could transform the way the Royal Family organizes their summer vacations.

Until now, this was a battle that Queen Letizia fought alone. However, now the situation has changed as she has two unexpected supporters: Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

According to reports, summers in Mallorca, with their strict schedule and full of meticulously planned events, have stopped attracting the young women. In fact, it seems that both of them prefer to have experiences more suited to their age and with less institutional weight.

Princess Leonor's decision regarding her summers in Mallorca comes to light

During the latest visits to Palma, tension and discomfort have been evident in some members of the Royal Family. In fact, while Felipe VI enjoys the regattas, Letizia hasn't been able to hide her discontent. This is a feeling that has now also spread to her daughters, Leonor and Sofía.

According to what journalist Pilar Eyre revealed, the young women are "bored" of Mallorca. Even though they attend cultural activities, the lack of friends on the island and their little interest in the sea have weighed more heavily on them.

This disenchantment has led mother and daughters to consider alternatives for spending the summer from now on. One of them is Santander, where the Magdalena Palace is located, the official residence of Alfonso XIII and Victoria Eugenia. This possibility would keep a historical link with royalty and could balance Felipe VI's expectations.

The second alternative being considered is Galicia, although this proposal is not without difficulties. Every summer, the emeritus king travels to Sanxenxo to enjoy this season. His coincidence with his family would be a source of tension and a possible media problem.

However, the queen's rejection of Marivent is not only due to boredom. As everyone knows, this palace is closely linked to her father-in-law and to the most controversial episodes of the institution.

For this reason, giving up Mallorca would mean, for Letizia, a symbolic step toward autonomy similar to the one they took when they moved into the Prince's Pavilion instead of Zarzuela.

Meanwhile, despite their apparent unity against Marivent, not everything is harmony within the family. Letizia's strict character has caused certain disagreements with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, especially regarding their nighttime outings and the way they dress.

Some critics believe that the queen tries to impose styles that do not match her daughters' age or personalities. This is a situation that would be causing several clashes between them.